The 2020 NFL Draft order is officially set. The big winner from this year’s spread of compensatory picks? As usual, the New England Patriots.
The NFL awarded its annual spread of compensatory picks, doling out bonus selections to teams negatively affected by free agency last spring. Bill Belichick’s team was given the maximum of four compensatory picks — two at the end of the third round and two at the end of the sixth — after losing players like Trent Brown, Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, and Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency.
That’s more than any other team in the league. Despite dealing their second-round pick to the Falcons in a trade for Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots will have four of 2020’s top 100 selections.
These extra 32 picks finalized this year’s draft order, bringing the event up to 255 picks.
Who beside New England struck gold with compensatory picks?
- The Giants. New York gets the opportunity to bookend the draft and take Mr. Irrelevant with the final selection. The Giants are one of six teams to earn three compensatory picks, joining the Eagles, Seahawks, Texans, Vikings, and Broncos. All deserve a spot in the “winners” column.
- The Steelers, Texans, and Rams. These three teams are headed into 2020 without a first-round pick due to trades. Now, each earned an additional third-rounder that should help restock the cupboards for playoff hopefuls.
- The Dolphins. Miami currently holds Pittsburgh and Houston’s Day 1 selections thanks to trades headlined by Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil, respectively. The Dolphins’ current draft haul has been boosted to 14 total picks for 2020.
Every compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
Interested in how the compensatory selection process works? We’ve got an explainer for that. Here’s the full list of extra picks to be awarded in this year’s draft.
Round 3
97. Texans
98. Patriots
99. Giants
100. Patriots
101. Seahawks
102. Steelers
103. Eagles
104. Rams
105. Vikings
106. Ravens
Round 4
139. Buccaneers
140. Bears
141. Dolphins
142. Washington
143. Ravens
144. Seahawks
145. Eagles
146. Eagles
Round 5
178. Broncos
179. Cowboys
Round 6
212. Patriots
213. Patriots
214. Seahawks
Round 7
247. Giants
248. Texans
249. Vikings
250. Texans
251. Dolphins
252. Broncos
253. Vikings
254. Broncos
255. Giants
