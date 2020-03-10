The Colts didn’t have a great 2019. It could have been much worse.

Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement threatened to leave Indianapolis in a spiral, but a hot start from backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett helped the club exceed expectations ... for roughly half the season. The Colts’ 2-7 finish was proof Frank Reich’s team isn’t a contender yet, but a smart offseason could have it ascendant once more.

Only one team in the league entered 2020 with more spending room under the salary cap than the Colts. That gives general manager Chris Ballard a tremendous opportunity to add the talent needed to get Indianapolis back to the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts (7-9), missed playoffs

Ballard also had plenty of spending money in 2019 — and only added Justin Houston and Devin Funchess as high-profile free agents last offseason. While major questions loom, the team’s stockpile of young, inexpensive talent (Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Malik Hooker) could make this year Ballard’s best opportunity to add veteran difference-makers.

Wide receiver: For too long, the Colts have been the T.Y. Hilton show at wideout without a supporting cast. Now he’s 30 years old and coming off an injury-riddled season. Adding receiving talent wouldn’t just help free him up for more game-breaking deep throws, it would also boost Indy’s quarterback play in 2020 — whether that’s coming from Brissett or someone else. Defensive tackle: The Colts lacked penetration up front in 2019. While Leonard was there to vacuum up tailbacks, a gap-shooting, blocker-occupying big man could transform the Indianapolis run defense into one of the league’s best. It could also work wonders for a pass rush that ranked 16th in the league in sack rate. Quarterback: Brissett is under contract through 2020, but he fell back to earth after an impressive start to last season. Was the knee injury he suffered in Week 9 solely to blame? Or has he hit his ceiling as a top-line quarterback? Indianapolis has another season to figure it out, but adding a veteran passer from a deep pool of available talent would give the Colts a valuable insurance policy and a potential building block beyond.

What Stampede Blue wants most this offseason: Since Luck surprised the NFL world by retiring in his prime, the top unanswered question and long-term need to fill is at quarterback. Otherwise, Indianapolis is lacking in proven talent at the wide receiver position and Hilton is showing some signs of age. The defense has shown potential, but no Cover-2 system will work without consistent pressure using four rushers. The primary area to improve is on the defensive interior, allowing some of the promising young edge talent to increase their own production. — Brett Mock

We’ll check back on the Colts after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.