The Titans were almost the Cinderella story of the 2019 NFL season. Marcus Mariota was supplanted as the starting quarterback after a 2-4 start, clearing the way for Ryan Tannehill to assume the throne in Nashville. Tannehill responded by leading the league in passer rating, and alongside Derrick Henry, got Tennessee back to the playoffs.

The Titans eliminated the defending champion Patriots and the top-seeded Ravens to advance to the AFC title game, but their magical run ended one win from the Super Bowl as the Chiefs dispatched them en route to the Lombardi Trophy. That set a high bar for 2020, and it will be tough to improve on last year’s thrilling finish.

Tennessee Titans (9-7), lost in AFC Championship Game

Tennessee will have to figure out what to do with both Tannehill and Henry, who are both free agents. The Titans will have the inside track on retaining either player who’d been so vital to their playoff appearance, but those aren’t the only positions that will need attention.

Cornerback: Malcolm Butler has failed to live up to his All-Pro form since coming to Nashville as a high-profile free agent. Former first-round pick Adoree Jackson hasn’t yet stepped into the team’s circle of trust. Logan Ryan is a free agent. Tennessee needs both starting talent and depth at the position — especially if a playoff rematch with the Chiefs is in the works. Edge: Harold Landry led the team in both sacks and QB hits in 2019, but the second-year player needs some extra help to blossom as a pass rusher. That help isn’t currently on the roster. Cameron Wake will turn 38 in 2020 and Kamalei Correa, who had only 10 QB hits in 29 games as a Titan, is a free agent. Offensive lineman: Jack Conklin will be a valued prize in free agency this offseason. Rodger Saffold and Ben Jones, each solid if unspectacular last fall, are both on the wrong side of 30. Additional depth could help convince the team’s next star RB — whether that’s Henry or someone else — Tennessee is a place he can thrive.

What Music City Miracles wants most this offseason: The two things all Titans fans are wishing for right now are the return of Henry, the league’s rushing leader, and a resolution to the quarterback situation. The Titans seemed prime to make a run at Tom Brady this offseason as late as October. Things got a little more complicated, in a good way, when Tannehill came in and set the league on fire. Titans fans seem to be split on Brady vs. Tannehill, but everyone agrees they better have one or the other. — Jimmy Morris

We’ll check back on the Titans after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.