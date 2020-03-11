The Philadelphia Eagles came into 2019 with a legitimate shot at winning the NFC. The season didn’t exactly go according to plan, though.

Philadelphia was 5-7 at Week 13 after three straight losses. But then the team rebounded by winning its last four games of the season to clinch the NFC East title. The Eagles rallying to make the playoffs was impressive, especially given the slew of injuries they suffered throughout the season. Then their bad luck struck again when Carson Wentz had to leave the playoff game against the Seahawks with a head injury.

The Eagles can turn their fortune around with a strong offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), lost in Wild Card Round

There are a few positions the Eagles can prioritize to help them get back to the playoffs — and ensure they’re not done in by a lack of depth again.

What Bleeding Green Nation wants most this offseason: Speed! The Eagles must get faster on both sides of the ball. Philly doesn’t have any legitimate deep threats outside of Jackson, who’s turning 34 after missing most of the 2019 season. Howie Roseman needs to finally give Wentz some explosive weapons to work with. Defensively, it’s been tiresome to watch the Eagles’ cornerbacks get roasted on a weekly basis. With Darby and Mills set to be free agents, there’s an obvious need to upgrade the secondary. — Brandon Lee Gowton

We’ll check back on the Eagles after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.