Washington is going through some changes this year after a dreadful 2019. Ron Rivera is in as head coach, and the team has already had a busy transactional offseason, releasing veteran tight end Jordan Reed, cornerback Josh Norman, and wide receiver Paul Richardson.

Now Washington is weighing what to do with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The focal point of the second pick is whether to take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, or trade the pick.

After using a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins last year, taking Tagovailoa is debatable. And Young, the best player in the draft, would only bolster Washington’s strength on the defensive line. The team is down a second-round pick this year after making a trade in last year’s draft to take pass rusher Montez Sweat, but it also has a decent amount of cap space to spend in free agency.

Washington (3-13), missed playoffs

Washington faces difficulties this offseason because it has a lot of holes. If the draft weren’t so top heavy, Rivera should consider trading down to get more capital to rebuild the roster.

What Hogs Haven wants the most this offseason: Fans are sensing that things are on the rise in Washington this offseason. Rivera at the top of a coach-centric model makes sense. The end to the senselessness of Bruce Allen was a common sense move showing that maybe ... just maybe ... owner Dan Snyder has come to his senses. What does Hogs Haven want most? A continued lack of nonsense, please. Just my two cents. — Ken Meringolo

We’ll check back on Washington after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.