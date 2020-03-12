The Panthers broke from tradition in 2019 by missing the playoffs for consecutive years for the first time since 2012. That’s kicked off a small-scale rebuild that turned into a big one.

Cam Newton became the latest tenured veteran to leave Carolina when he was released this spring. He joined a distinguished list that includes Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly, and Greg Olsen among the big names who’ve either left or been forced out of Charlotte. The Panthers’ offense now belongs to newly signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He’s gonna need some help to bring the team back to the postseason.

Carolina Panthers (5-11), missed playoffs

New coach Matt Rhule is tasked with leading Carolina back to the postseason. The Panthers didn’t really have the cap space to pull off a full makeover in free agency, but they can buttress that with the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft and plant the seeds of change with smart moves.

Before free agency:

What Cat Scratch Reader wants most this offseason: The Panthers desperately need to rebuild their offensive and defensive lines after a dismal 2019 from both units. They were terrible at protecting the quarterback and stopping the run last year, so any help they can get in the 2020 draft would be a welcome addition. They also need to replace Olsen, which isn’t an easy task. Ian Thomas looks promising, but they need to add some depth behind him before the season starts. — Bradley Smith

After free agency:

Carolina saw more talent leave than it took in in the free agent period, but they still added interesting pieces like Robby Anderson, Tahir Whitehead, and Stephen Weatherly. And they got their QB in Bridgewater. He’ll have a useful lineup of skill players to target, but the club can’t afford to waste its shots at this year’s draft.

Offensive line: The QB room is now Bridgewater, XFL star P.J. Walker, and Will Grier. Protecting the team’s new investment will be paramount to completing this rebuild quickly and efficiently. Cornerback: Bradberry is now a Giant, and the only defensive back to join the roster thus far is cornerback Juston Burris — who was good in limited targets last season but has only started 11 games in his four-year career. Reinforcements are needed. Tight end: Carolina still hasn’t moved to replace Olsen. While Thomas could make a leap in his second year as a pro, the Panthers shouldn’t feel comfortable with him unchallenged atop their depth chart just yet.

We’ll check back on the Panthers after the 2020 NFL Draft to see how they did addressing the holes on the roster.