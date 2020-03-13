The San Francisco 49ers pulled off one of the most dramatic turnarounds in NFL history, going from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 and the top seed in the NFC. Head coach Kyle Shanahan led the 49ers all the way to Super Bowl 54 against the Chiefs.

The comeback stopped there after the 49ers gave up a lead in the fourth quarter to lose 31-20. After coming so far so quickly, the question is whether or the 49ers will remain an elite team and if Jimmy Garoppolo is their quarterback of the future.

That said, they’re still in a great position. Shanahan proved he has what it takes as a coach, and his offense is backed by a stout defense, led by returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. They have some big decisions to make regarding young players on rookie contracts and some holes to fill that will require some salary cap finessing.

San Francisco 49ers (13-3), lost Super Bowl

The 49ers are still a very complete team, and will return most starters from this past season. There are a couple notable holes, though.

Cornerback: Ahkello Witherspoon started opposite Richard Sherman in 2019, but he was eventually benched in favor of Emmanuel Moseley, who played well. Still, Moseley might just be a stopgap, and the 49ers should look to sign or draft someone with high upside. Safety: Starter Jimmie Ward is set to be an unrestricted free agent. The 49ers like their backups, notably Tarvarius Moore, but Ward was excellent last season. Ward’s injury history does make it more likely that other teams may be hesitant to give him a big deal on the open market, so he could be had for cheap. However, safety being a need in addition to cornerback makes it even more important that the 49ers add a defensive back this offseason. Wide Receiver: The 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders midseason, and he was a great fit in Shanahan’s offense. It’s unclear what the market will be like for the 33-year-old, but with Deebo Samuel coming off a promising rookie year, the 49ers can get away with bringing back someone like Sanders relatively cheap.

What Niners Nation wants most this offseason: The San Francisco 49ers are in a tricky spot. There aren’t many needs. The team could stand to upgrade at cornerback and right guard, but aside from that, this offseason is more about keeping the core intact. Will they pay Arik Armstead? He feels like a priority. If that’s the case, Sanders and Ward likely leave in free agency. Safety, receiver, and cornerback. Oh, and a veteran in the secondary. — Kyle Posey

We’ll check back on the 49ers after free agency to see what they still need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.