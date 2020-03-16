This year’s crop of NFL free agents is one of the strongest classes in a long time. Even though some players won’t hit the open market when they get the franchise tag, there are still plenty who are about to make some serious money in free agency.

The biggest contracts will likely go to the biggest names — like Byron Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, and Tom Brady. But after them, there’s a large group of young players coming off their first or second contracts in the NFL, and they’re in line for raises, too. Some of these players have been consistently good, while others are only just coming off breakout years.

On that note, I picked five players who have one thing in common: all of them are going to get paid good money, possibly more than you’d think.

Arik Armstead, Edge

Signature stat: 10 sacks and 35 pressures in 2019

SB Nation’s top 100 free agents placement: No. 7

Armstead was a 2015 first-round pick who didn’t do much with the 49ers until the last two seasons. The team moved him around the defensive line and he never really hit a groove, until he grew to become one of the best players on San Francisco’s defense. He put up 10 sacks in 2019 — not a number that will blow anyone away, but it exceeded his sack count for the previous four seasons combined (9).

Last season, Armstead was in on 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hits, 17 quarterback hurries, and 35 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Reference.

While those numbers are nice, seeing him in action is better. Peep this play from the 49ers’ playoff win over the Vikings, and the move Armstead used on this poor lineman:

Arik Armstead was too clean with this juke



(@thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/GqKufh3uvd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 11, 2020

Armstead is just 26 and is coming off his best season, when he was a hugely important part to one of the league’s top defenses. Edge rushers are at a premium, even if there are a few solid ones hitting the open market. Armstead has the most upside of any of them.

Once moves started happening on Monday, Armstead and the 49ers agreed on a lucrative contract extension, keeping him in San Francisco for the next six years. He’ll make $102 million over that time on a relatively team-friendly deal, per Aaron Wilson.

Robby Anderson, WR

Signature stat: 11.3 yards before catch per reception

SB Nation’s top 100 free agents placement: No. 52

The upcoming NFL Draft is one of the deepest ever at the wide receiver position, but there are a few key free agents who stand out at the position. At the top of the pile is Anderson, who has flown somewhat under the radar in his career.

Anderson went undrafted out of Temple in 2016, and has steadily improved in four years with the Jets. His best year was in 2017, when he had 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His yardage totals have dropped since Sam Darnold took over at quarterback, but the speedster still has been a top-two receiver for the team in each of his last two years. In four seasons, he’s recorded over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, which is impressive given the instability the Jets have had at quarterback.

You can see some of Anderson’s game-breaking speed on display below. Here he is beating Chidobe Awuzie last season in an upset win over the Cowboys:

#Jets fans missed this man. Sam Darnold unloads a deep one to Robby Anderson. pic.twitter.com/rjgGxcN2TX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2019

Anderson is a deep-threat receiver just begging to break out. Any team with a proven quarterback would benefit from Anderson’s skillset, and he’ll likely get a large contract (somewhere north of $12 million per season, perhaps even higher if he gets his wish of $14 million per season) based on that potential more than anything else.

Austin Hooper, TE

Signature stat: 75 receptions (5th among TEs)

SB Nation’s top 100 free agents placement: No. 22

Tight ends continue to make headlines — just look at George Kittle and Travis Kelce, the two who started in the Super Bowl. This year’s free agent class includes a few high-ceiling guys who have had injury troubles or have taken time to develop.

One name has already been eliminated from the list: Hunter Henry, who received the franchise tag from the Chargers. But another, Hooper, is expected to receive plenty of interest. Further, with a weak draft class at the position, Hooper’s value as a No. 1 receiving tight end should be shooting through the roof.

Last season with the Falcons, Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career highs. There were only five tight ends who caught more first downs (41) than Hooper, and only four tight ends who had more yards after the catch (335). He’s improved in each of his four seasons in the league, too.

Hooper was quickly snatched up once the legal tampering period opened, agreeing to a deal with the Browns for $44 million over four years, per ESPN.

Joe Thuney, G

Signature stat: Only 1 sack allowed in 2019

SB Nation’s top 100 free agents placement: No. 20

Quality offensive linemen are hard to come by these days, so when a starting-caliber guy hits the open market, it’s a big deal. While tackle Anthony Castonzo and guard Brandon Scherff were supposed to be in this year’s free agency class, both are staying with their current teams — Castanzo with an extension and Scherff with the franchise tag. Even still, it’s the 27-year-old Thuney who I think has the most upside.

On Monday, the Patriots placed a franchise tag on Thuney, his new deal coming in at $14.781. Tagging him just might give New England some leverage to re-sign Tom Brady, too. But there is also a possibility Thuney doesn’t remain in New England, too:

The possibility of a tag and trade for Thuney does exist, per source. Doesn’t appear to be set in stone. Fluid situation. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2020

Thuney is a guard who is just hitting his stride. At 27, he’s still the right age for a lengthy (and lucrative) contract.

Thuney was the most reliable starter on New England’s offensive line, which might not sound impressive because of the unit’s injuries. But he played at a high level all season, giving up just one sack while protecting the NFL’s oldest quarterback. He was graded the fifth-best guard in the league by Pro Football Focus, and allowed just 16 pressures in 2019.

We’ve seen several teams with elite quarterbacks struggle with the pass protection (looking at you, Texans and Seahawks), and a lineman like Thuney proved his value to New England, even if Tom Brady isn’t their quarterback in 2020. For now, Thuney’s $14M deal is a bargain for his consistent play.

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge

Signature stat: 14 forced fumbles in 4 seasons

SB Nation’s top 100 free agents placement: No. 11

The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Ngakoue, who is still somewhat overlooked among premium edge players today. But the franchise tag doesn’t necessarily mean he is sticking around — he’s already said he doesn’t want to stay in Jacksonville and the Jaguars are in full-on rebuild mode. A trade could easily materialize, and Ngakoue could still be looking at a massive payday elsewhere.

Ngakoue has compiled 37.5 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, and 85 quarterback hits in four seasons with the Jaguars .He’s a genuine game-changer at one of the NFL’s most important positions. With his youth (24 years old) and talent, he’s worth every penny of whatever he gets.

Just check this pass-rushing move, one of his signature methods of attack:

Someone is going to pay pass-rushing specialist Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) soon and be very, very happy that they did.



This leaping inside chop is . He beat a handful of OTs with it in 2018. pic.twitter.com/6RgKmOuns1 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) May 5, 2019

Of the five players here, Ngakoue will likely command the highest dollar amount. A team will be getting a good deal if it can ink him for less than $19 million a year, whether it’s a new club or the Jaguars can get him to change his mind about a long-term contract. No matter where he ends up, he can be a team’s defensive anchor on the edge for the next 10 years.