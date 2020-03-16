The start of NFL free agency is proceeding on schedule. Despite the sports world being upended by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the new league year will still begin on March 18, days after the passing of a new collective bargaining agreement.

However, the league’s legal tampering begins on March 16. That means free agency news is already here.

We’re going to run you through all the notable deals throughout the league, including both trades and free agent signings. We’ll be updating this list with grades as we move throughout the offseason. The latest moves will be first. You can also check out our top 100 free agents and find out where they’re all landing.

Texans trade: WR DeAndre Hopkins, 2021 fourth-round pick

Cardinals trade: RB David Johnson, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick

Hopkins continues to produce like a top five wideout in the NFL, but his remaining contract — three years and $39 million(ish) paid him like a top 15 guy. This value was lost on the Texans, who had no interest in working out an extension with Hopkins and shipped him out of town in what may be an elaborate prank on quarterback Deshaun Watson. In exchange, they received a second round pick and running back David Johnson.

Johnson was an All-Pro in 2016 and was paid like one soonafter, which means he’ll only bring ~$3 million in salary cap relief to Houston in 2020 (and that the Cardinals won’t have much more salary to take on by acquiring Hopkins). However, injuries have turned the 28-year-old back into a shell of his former self. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry the past two seasons and seen his catches per game drop from 5.0 in that breakthrough ‘16 season to 3.0 in the years since.

Short-term grade: Cardinals A, Texans F

Long-term grade: Cardinals A-, Texans D

McCourty has been an invaluable presence for New England over his 10-year career. The rangy safety is coming off one of his best seasons as the linchpin of the NFL’s top secondary, notching five interceptions and seven passes defensed while allowing just a 41.7 passer rating when targeted.

That was enough to convince the Patriots to re-up with him for two years and $23 million. While his play could drop off in his age 33 and 34 seasons, he’s an important part of the Patriot Way™ and brings value beyond just what he brings on every play.

Short-term grade: A-

Long-term grade: B

While a hamstring injury limited him to 10 games in 2019, Roby was still very effective when he was on the field. The 27-year-old picked off two passes and had eight passes defensed, to go with a 77.4 passer rating allowed when targeted, a career low.

Bringing him back was a smart move for the Texans, who signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal. They need that, too, as the rest of their corners were a huge liability last season.

Short-term grade: A

Long-term grade: B+

Tannehill went 9-4 as a starter with the Titans in 2019, bringing his team to the AFC title game and, somehow, leading the NFL in passer rating. Allowing him to leave was not an option.

BUT! Tannehill’s previous seven years in Miami painted him as a low-yield, injury-prone quarterback. Last season’s performance is such a massive outlier — a breakthrough year at age 31?! — that it’s fair to be skeptical about whether the veteran QB can do it again. Giving him a four-year deal and $91 million guaranteed is one hell of a bet Tannehill can fit back into his glass slipper. Tennessee could have used its franchise tag to keep him in Nashville for 2020 to see if he could replicate his 2019 magic instead.

Short-term grade: B+

Long-term grade: C-

Jaguars trade: DE Calais Campbell

Ravens trade: 2020 fifth-round pick

Was the market on Campbell that depressed that the Ravens’ offer was the best Jacksonville could do? While Jason Mendoza’s favorite team was right to get something in return for an aging Campbell — who was headed toward the final year of his contract — there’s a chance he could have brought back a bigger return later in the offseason or near the trade deadline.

At any rate, it’s a great deal for Baltimore, who addressed a major pass-rushing need while adding one of the league’s most respected veterans. The two-year, $27 million extension the Ravens handed Campbell may not work out, but his 2019 performance suggests he’s got a lot left in the tank even in his mid-30s.

Short-term grade: Jaguars D+, Ravens A

Long-term grade: Jaguars C, Ravens B+

Castonzo is a solid left tackle who only misses about two percent of his blocks every year and rarely commits penalties. He’s not a sexy signing, but he’s a vital one — especially if Indianapolis is in the market for a new franchise quarterback this offseason or next.

Short-term grade: B+

Long-term grade: B+

Jaguars trade: CB A.J. Bouye

Broncos trade: 2020 fourth-round pick

Trading Bouye away saved the cash-strapped Jaguars over $11.4 million in space and landed Jacksonville a mid-round draft pick in return. For a team that is clearly rebuilding, it’s a logical move.

For the Broncos, Bouye represents a perfect bridge with the impending departure of Chris Harris in free agency. They get an upper-echelon starter who’s a technician of his craft and especially thrived in 2017 when the Jaguars provided him with an elite pass rush up front. A roster with Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Derek Wolfe has a chance to give Bouye that same help. Bouye is due zero guaranteed money and is under contract through 2021.

Short-term grade: Jaguars C-, Broncos B

Long-term grade: Jaguars B-, Broncos C+

The Panthers traded away a young guard who has made five consecutive Pro Bowls. The Chargers traded away an aging tackle who missed 10 games last season. Both are high-level offensive line starters, but the long-term is more important than the short-term here.

While tackle is valued more highly than guard, it’s still hard to say this was a good move for the Panthers. The Chargers, on the other hand, need improvement all across their line and just landed a player who should be great for them for several years.

Short-term grade: Chargers A-, Panthers B-

Long-term grade: Chargers A, Panthers D

Spain signed a one-year “prove it” deal last season and he delivered. He was solid in protection in Buffalo’s rapidly changing offense with Josh Allen under center. He’s also being retained for a reasonable $5 million per season over the next three years. This is a smart deal for a good player.

Short-term grade: B+

Long-term grade: B+