Shortly after the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, there was a report that the Texans acquired running back David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals. Not much later, subsequent reports said the Texans were sending receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

The blockbuster deal lands the Texans a second-round pick and included a swap of fourth-round selections.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

The move is surprising not only because Hopkins is a three-time first-team All-Pro receiver, but also because he had three years remaining on his Houston contract at a reasonable $39.9 million — none of which is guaranteed.

Why did the Texans make this trade???

Hopkins has been with the Texans his entire NFL career after drafted out of Clemson with the No. 27 overall pick in 2013. He has since lived up to his high draft pick — he’s had more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven seasons as a pro. His best year came in 2018, when he averaged 98 receiving yards per game, and finished with a 70.6 percent catch rate.

At a little more than $13 million per year until 2023, Hopkins was set to be paid like the league’s 15th-best wide receiver while providing top five production.The specter of a potential contract extension in the future was too much for the Texans to bear. The trade won’t bring much in terms of immediate salary cap relief, however. Getting rid of Hopkins only saves the Texans a little less than $3 million in 2020.

The overwhelming question surrounding all of this remains: what the hell is Bill O’Brien doing? The Texans finished their 2019 season blowing a 24-0 lead against the Chiefs in the playoffs, which should have been enough to fire O’Brien. It wasn’t, and not only did Houston keep him, it named him the team’s general manager, too. He’s gone 52-44 in six seasons with Houston, and he’s won a playoff game twice in four postseason appearances.

O’Brien traded away several draft picks in a 2019 trade to acquire offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills from the Dolphins. Landing a second-round pick in return for Hopkins will mitigate that a bit, but still leaves the team without a first-round pick this April. Part of the reason for the trade of Hopkins is reportedly because there was friction between him and O’Brien.

As shocking on the surface and unpopular as the DeAndre Hopkins trade is, multiple sources noted throughout past year that friction existed between him and Bill O'Brien that could ultimately lead to his exit. And it did today. How they pivot from this will be interesting — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2020

A positive for Houston is it does get Johnson as well. He’s a running back who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2016, however, an injury cost him almost all of the 2017 season and he struggled to stand out in the Cardinals offense over the last two years. In 2019, Johnson managed just 345 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards.

More importantly, Deshaun Watson is now without one of the best receiving weapons in the game. The fourth-year quarterback has dealt with a deficient offensive line for most of his still-young career, but now he has a lackluster receiving corps too.

Here is the WR crew that Deshaun Watson is now working with:



Will Fuller (when he’s on the field healthy), Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee, DeAndre Carter, Steven Mitchell, Chad Hansen, Isaac Whitney — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 16, 2020

It’s a puzzling move for the Texans, to say the least.

The Cardinals benefit immediately from the move

As for what this means for the Cardinals, well, this is absolutely huge for second-year Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

His receiving corps didn’t have anyone put up Hopkins-like numbers, either. His favorite target, 36-year-old Larry Fitzgerald, finished with 804 yards and just four touchdowns. Hopkins joins Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, and an otherwise underwhelming group of wideouts.

Losing a second-round pick isn’t great, but it’s more than worthwhile for a 27-year-old receiver at the top of his game. Parting with David Johnson is also a win for the Cardinals, because his lofty cap numbers are cleared from the books.

It’s been years since Johnson was one of the best backs in the league, however, he’s still one of the most expensive players at the position. The addition of Kenyan Drake showed just how expendable Johnson had become for Arizona.

Hopkins is an absolute game changer for the Kliff Kingsbury/Murray experiment.