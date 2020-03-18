Veteran quarterback Chase Daniel agreed to a three-year, $13.05 million agreement with the Detroit Lions just ahead of the start of free agency. If he plays out that contract, his career earnings in the NFL will reach $47.36 million.

There are many players who have collected more over the course of an NFL career. Nobody has made that kind of money without ... well ... playing football.

In his 11 NFL seasons — which included stints with the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, and Bears — Daniel has made just five starts and thrown seven career touchdowns. As of right now, Daniel is at $34,309,164 million in career earnings. Let’s crunch the numbers. That comes out to:

$6,861,833 per game started

$4,901,309 per touchdown thrown

$230,263 per pass completion

$157,381 per pass attempt

Among longtime NFL backups, no other quarterback in NFL history comes close to Daniel’s income per attempt. And all those numbers now have a chance to go even higher.

Barring a shocking change in Detroit’s quarterback plans, Daniel will enter the 2020 season as the backup for Matthew Stafford. While a back injury kept Stafford out of action for eight games in 2019, that snapped a streak of 136 consecutive starts for the quarterback. If all goes according to plan, Stafford will return to his iron man ways and Daniel will spend the 2020 season watching from the sideline as he collects a cool $3.5 million.

Sure it’d be cool to be six-time Super Bowl champion like Tom Brady, but me? I want to be like Chase Daniel.