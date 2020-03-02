This year’s NFL free agency is different than most years. Not only is the collective bargaining agreement proposal holding up contract negotiations, but we also have an excellent group of players hitting the open market. That includes some of the biggest names in the NFL, like Dak Prescott, Chris Jones, and even Tom Brady.

With such a strong class, there are plenty of rumors to keep track of — even if pending free agents can’t sign with teams until the new league year begins on March 18. While a number of these players will ultimately re-sign with their current teams or draw the franchise tag, others will land with new teams.

These are the free agents need to know about and the latest rumors surrounding their 2020 destinations.

The biggest names

Tom Brady, QB

Rumored landing spots: Patriots, Raiders, Buccaneers, Chargers, Colts

March 2: Pro Football Talk’s Peter King reported from the combine in Indianapolis that there is a realization among teams that Brady might actually go elsewhere. He added that Las Vegas. L.A., the Colts and Titans could all be in play. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer added that Brady and Bill Belichick are open to remaining in New England together under certain terms. He also said the two are likely to sit down and talk, but that hasn’t happened just yet partially due to the uncertainty surrounding the new CBA.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

Rumored landing spots: Seahawks, Giants, Colts

Feb. 27: General manager John Schneider confirmed the Seahawks want to bring Clowney back if they can, and Clowney also said he’d like to be back but is open to playing elsewhere. The Giants and Colts are among teams that could be interested in Clowney.

Amari Cooper, WR

Rumored landing spots: Cowboys, Eagles

Feb. 29: Talks between Cooper and the Cowboys are supposed to heat up “very soon” after the team met with Cooper’s representatives at the combine. One team floated as potentially being interested in Cooper are the rival Eagles, who desperately need help at receiver.

Chris Jones, DL

Rumored landing spots: Chiefs

Feb. 27: Chiefs general manager Brett Veach called re-signing Jones a priority, though recent reports said they have decided to use the tag on him if necessary.

Dak Prescott, QB

Rumored landing spots: Cowboys

March 2: Per a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys have made Prescott a long-term offer that would be good for about $33M a year. But the report added that Prescott might prefer a shorter deal so that he could hit free agency while he’s still pretty young.

Dallas is confident that Prescott will be back next season, and the two sides finally met to talk at the NFL Combine.

Philip Rivers, QB

Rumored landing spots: Colts; Raiders

March 1: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called Indianapolis “the most likely option” for Rivers, who plans to play at least two more seasons in the NFL. Rapoport also listed the Raiders as “a possibility,” though there’s mutual interest between Rivers and the Colts.

The high-level starters.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Rumored landing spots: Buccaneers

March 2: A GM at the combine in Indianapolis told The Athletic’s Mike Sando that Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater. That could mean a lot for current Bucs starter Jameis Winston, who’s mentioned below.

Shaq Barrett, Edge

Rumored landing spots: Bucs

Feb. 28: Bucs coach Bruce Arians has made it clear he wants to retain Barrett, who broke through with 19.5 sacks last year in Tampa. That might involve using the franchise tag, though.

Anthony Castonzo, OT

Rumored landing spots: Colts

Feb. 25: Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Castonzo, who was mulling retirement, plans to play in 2020 and that the Colts are working on doing a new contract for him.

Kenyan Drake, RB

Rumored landing spots: Cardinals

Feb. 25: The Cardinals want to bring Drake back, though there’s no word on whether or not this is likely.

Melvin Gordon, RB

Rumored landing spots: Chargers

Feb. 25: Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team would like to have him back.

Rumored landing spots: Bengals

March 1: Bengals coach Zac Taylor says he’s confident Green will be on the team come September. They will reportedly use the franchise tag on him.

Everson Griffen, DE

Rumored landing spots: Vikings

Feb. 26: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters at the NFL Combine that the team has met with Griffen’s agent and “expect him to be back.”

Austin Hooper, TE

Rumored landing spots: Bears, Packers, Washington

Feb. 29: The Falcons are going to let Hooper test the open market, and the Bears are ready to pounce. Washington and the Packers are also eyeing the tight end.

Byron Jones, CB

Rumored landing spots: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Feb. 28: The Cowboys met with Jones’ reps, though they are not expected to be able to keep Jones in Dallas. NFC East rivals Eagles and Giants are among the teams interested in him.

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge

Rumored landing spots: Jaguars

March 2: Ngakoue, who is reportedly seeking $22 million per year, has said he doesn’t want to play in Jacksonville long term. The Jaguars plan to at least keep him for 2020 with the franchise tag, however.

Brandon Scherff, OG

Rumored landing spots: Washington

Feb. 27: Don’t count on Scherff hitting the market. Washington head coach Ron Rivera says the team is part of the plan in 2020 and long-term contract negotiations are underway. J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports says a tag appears likely if no deal is reached before the league year begins.

Justin Simmons, S

Rumored landing spots: Broncos

Feb. 25: Broncos general manager John Elway says the team isn’t going to let Simmons go anywhere. If a long-term deal can’t be reached soon, Denver plans to use the franchise tag to retain him.

Ryan Tannehill, QB

Rumored landing spots: Titans

Feb. 26: At the NFL Combine, the Titans did not commit to Tannehill as their quarterback of the future, but other reports say the team will try and extend him before the franchise tag window closes.

Jameis Winston, QB

Rumored landing spots: Buccaneers

March 2: Peter King on Pro Football Talk wrote that he doubts Winston will be the starter in Tampa Bay when the 2020 season starts, but where he might end up is unclear. Per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com late last week “Jameis sounds like a fallback plan,” which could also be a possibility.

The backups and aging veterans

Eric Berry, CB

Rumored landing spots: Colts

Feb. 28: NFL Network’s Jim Trotter reported the most likely landing spot for Berry is with the Colts. Berry sat out the entire 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tear in 2017 and complications in the season that followed.

Chase Daniel, QB

Rumored landing spots: Browns

Feb. 26: The Browns are expected to pursue Daniel, among other quarterbacks, as a backup to Baker Mayfield.

Case Keenum, QB

Rumored landing spots: Browns,

Feb. 26: Keenum is on the radar of the Browns to be a backup for Baker Mayfield.

Josh Norman, CB

Rumored landing spots: Bills

Feb. 25: The Bills confirmed at the NFL Combine that they have had “initial conversations” with Norman.