The top 100 NFL free agents in 2020 and where they’re signing

The 2020 NFL free agent market is loaded with big names — and a surprising number of veteran quarterbacks. Players ranging from Marcus Mariota to Dak Prescott to Tom Brady all headed into this offseason with expiring contracts.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. The free agent class of 2020 is stacked from top to bottom.

There have been plenty of rumors in advance of the official start to the 2020 league year on March 18. Several of the NFL’s top free agents won’t have to change addresses as their current teams happily re-sign them, either through long-term contracts or the one-year franchise tag. Others will find new homes.

We took this year’s 600+ free agents and boiled them down to the top 100. These rankings don’t just reflect talent, but also age and potential. The list will be updated with signings and some new candidates, depending on which veterans get released as the offseason wears on.

1. Dak Prescott, QB

2020: Cowboys —>

2. Chris Jones, DT

2020: Reportedly staying with the Chiefs (franchise tag)

3. Drew Brees, QB

2020: Saints —>

4. Tom Brady, QB

2020: Patriots —>

5. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

2020: Seahawks —>

6. Byron Jones, CB

2020: Cowboys —>

7. Arik Armstead, Edge

2020: 49ers —>

8. Shaquil Barrett, Edge

2020: Buccaneers —>

9. Justin Simmons, S

2020: Broncos —>

10. Amari Cooper, WR

2020: Cowboys —>

11. Yannick Ngakoue, Edge

2020: Reportedly staying with the Jaguars (franchise tag)

12. A.J. Green, WR

2020: Reportedly staying with the Bengals (franchise tag)

13. Ryan Tannehill, QB

2020: Titans —>

14. Everson Griffen, Edge

2020: Vikings —>

15. Derrick Henry, RB

2020: Titans —>

16. Philip Rivers, QB

2020: Chargers —>

17. Anthony Harris, S

2020: Vikings —>

18. Matt Judon, Edge

2020: Ravens —>

19. Kyle Van Noy, LB

2020: Patriots —>

20. Joe Thuney, OG

2020: Patriots —>

21. Anthony Castonzo, OT

2020: Colts —>

22. Austin Hooper, TE

2020: Falcons —>

23. Brandon Scherff, OG

2020: Reportedly staying with Washington (franchise tag)

24. Hunter Henry, TE

2020: Chargers —>

25. Devin McCourty, S

2020: Patriots —>

2020: Texans —>

2020: Broncos —>

28. Bud Dupree, Edge

2020: Reportedly staying with the Steelers (franchise tag)

29. Dante Fowler Jr., Edge

2020: Rams —>

30. Teddy Bridgewater, QB

2020: Saints —>

31. Javon Hargrave, DT

2020: Steelers —>

32. Jack Conklin, OT

2020: Titans —>

33. Jordan Phillips, DT

2020: Bills —>

34. Bryan Bulaga, OT

2020: Packers —>

35. Cory Littleton, LB

2020: Rams —>

36. Jamie Collins, LB

2020: Patriots —>

37. James Bradberry, CB

2020: Panthers —>

38. Logan Ryan, CB

2020: Titans —>

39. Jimmy Smith, CB

2020: Ravens —>

40. Leonard Williams, DE

2020: Giants —>

41. Connor McGovern, OG

2020: Broncos —>

42. Karl Joseph, S

2020: Raiders —>

43. Maliek Collins, DT

2020: Cowboys —>

44. Graham Glasgow, OG

2020: Lions —>

45. Ndamukong Suh, DT

2020: Buccaneers —>

46. Melvin Gordon, RB

2020: Chargers —>

47. Austin Ekeler, RB (RFA)

2020: Reportedly staying with the Chargers after agreeing to a four-year, $24.5 million deal with $15m in guarantees.

48. Blake Martinez, LB

2020: Packers —>

49. Quinton Jefferson, DT

2020: Seahawks —>

50. Jameis Winston, QB

2020: Buccaneers —>

51. Jimmie Ward, S

2020: 49ers —>

52. Robby Anderson, WR

2020: Jets —>

53. Robert Quinn, Edge

2020: Cowboys —>

54. Michael Pierce, DT

2020: Ravens —>

55. Shelby Harris, DT

2020: Broncos —>

56. Matt Skura, C (RFA)

2020: Ravens —>

57. Jason Peters, OT

2020: Eagles —>

58. Andrew Whitworth, OT

2020: Rams —>

2020: Buccaneers —>

60. Shaq Lawson, Edge

2020: Bills —>

61. Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge

2020: Chiefs —>

62. Bradley Roby, CB

2020: Texans —>

63. Vonn Bell, S

2020: Saints —>

64. Emmanuel Sanders, WR

2020: 49ers —>

65. Kenyan Drake, RB

2020: Dolphins —>

66. Derek Wolfe, DE

2020: Broncos —>

67. Kelvin Beachum, OT

2020: Jets —>

68. Kendall Fuller, CB

2020: Chiefs —>

69. Damarious Randall, S

2020: Browns —>

70. Kareem Hunt, RB (RFA)

2020: Browns —>

71. Demar Dotson, OT

2020: Buccaneers —>

72. Breshad Perriman, WR

2020: Buccaneers —>

73. Michael Brockers, DT

2020: Rams —>

74. Vic Beasley, Edge

2020: Falcons —>

75. Mario Addison, Edge

2020: Panthers —>

76. Markus Golden, Edge

2020: Giants —>

77. Marcus Mariota, QB

2020: Titans —>

78. Tre Boston, S

2020: Panthers —>

79. Brian Poole, CB

2020: Jets —>

80. Tony Jefferson, S

2020: Ravens —>

81. Damon Harrison, DT

2020: Lions —>

82. Joe Schobert, LB

2020: Browns —>

83. Nick Kwiatkoski, LB

2020: Bears —>

84. Rodney McLeod, S

2020: Eagles —>

85. Eric Ebron, TE

2020: Colts —>

86. Ronald Darby, CB

2020: Eagles —>

87. Daryl Williams, OT

2020: Panthers —>

88. Eli Apple, CB

2020: Saints —>

89. Jordan Howard, RB

2020: Eagles —>

90. Ted Karras, C

2020: Patriots —>

91. Danny Shelton, DT

2020: Patriots —>

92. Carlos Hyde, RB

2020: Texans —>

93. Demarcus Robinson, WR

2020: Chiefs —>

94. Taysom Hill, QB (RFA)

2020: Saints —>

95. Darqueze Dennard, CB

2020: Bengals —>

96. Matt Breida, RB (RFA)

2020: 49ers —>

97. Lamar Miller, RB

2020: Texans —>

98. Mike Daniels, DT

2020: Lions —>

2020: Bears —>

100. Christian Covington, DT

2020: Cowboys —>

*Unrestricted free agents can sign with any team. Restricted free agents (RFA) can be given a tender from their current team.