The Bills’ No. 1 priority was getting Josh Allen more help

The Bills’ overhaul paid off in 2019, when Buffalo rode a dominant defense and a soft schedule to its second playoff appearance in three seasons. Questions remain about quarterback Josh Allen’s development, but the Bills are built to continue contending in 2020.

Allen’s growth and that solid defense will make upgrading the offense a priority this spring. The Patriots are more vulnerable than they’ve been in nearly two decades now that Tom Brady is a Bill. Buffalo understands the opportunity at hand, and an aggressive offseason could result in the club’s first AFC East title since 1995.

Buffalo Bills (10-6), lost in the Wild Card Round

The Bills entered the offseason with more than $80 million to spend on free agents. Making the right moves could mean the difference between the team’s first playoff win since that ‘95 season and another frustrating January.

Before free agency:

Wide receiver: The Bills brought in free agent wideouts Cole Beasley and John Brown last offseason, but they’re each best suited for complementary roles. What Buffalo needs is a steady presence who can stand atop the depth chart, draw double-teams, and be Allen ’s first choice on a weekly basis. Offensive guard: Allen , who was sacked on 7.6 percent of his dropbacks in 2019, needs more protection in his third season. Starting left guard Quinton Spain is a free agent. The Bills should be able to find an upgrade for him. Pass rusher: The Bills got 16 sacks from Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson last fall, but both left in free agency. Replacing that production in free agency will be pricey.

What Buffalo Rumblings wants most this offseason: The Bills have a few holes to plug this offseason, and they have to get better if they want to make a deeper run in the postseason. They could use young, elite talent at both wide receiver and pass rusher, as well as potential starters at OG or OT (depending on where they see Cody Ford long-term) and cornerback opposite All-Pro Tre’Davious White. Rotational players at RB, DT, and LB will be important adds, as well as a new punter. They have the cap space and draft picks to make it happen, and addressed many of these needs (WR, OL, pass rush) in free agency. — Matt Warren

After free agency:

Buffalo was aggressive when it came to adding veteran help to a young core. Trading for Stefon Diggs provides Allen his No. 1 target. Bringing in Daryl Williams gives the Bills another option who can either play guard or tackle depending on Ford’s development. Buffalo also got some veteran pass-rushing help, mostly from the Panthers. Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, and Quinton Jefferson should all help the team crumple pockets.

The Diggs trade leaves the Bills with only two of the draft’s top 127 selections come April, so they will have to draft carefully.

Cornerback: Tre’Davious White is great. Now the Bills need to give him some backup so teams can’t just straight-up avoid his side of the field. Josh Norman probably isn’t the answer. Edge rusher: The Bills have some horses when it comes to rushing the passer, but could use some young, developmental help at a position where their top two guys are both nearing their mid-30s. Running back: Devin Singletary had an impressive rookie year. Now the Bills need to find him a platoon-mate, considering Frank Gore is a 37-year-old free agent.

After the draft:

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Bills landed a first-round talent when they took Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa at No. 54 overall. Third-round running back Zack Moss should pair nicely with Singletary, too. Quarterback Jake Fromm fell to the fifth round and should be a solid backup for Allen.

However, the Bills did not draft a cornerback or any offensive linemen, which is their biggest knock on this class.

Dan Kadar’s draft grade: B