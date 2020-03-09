The Dolphins’ 2019 season went better than expected. Despite trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kenyan Drake, Kenny Stills, and Laremy Tunsil, Miami was able to claw its way to five wins — including its annual head-scratching victory over an AFC East-winning Patriots team.

Though the club can still select its next franchise quarterback early on in the 2020 NFL Draft, its record wasn’t bad enough to shoot to the very top of the order. Even with that drawback, the Dolphins’ feisty rebuild has heightened expectations in head coach Brian Flores’ second year at the helm.

Miami Dolphins (5-11), missed playoffs

Miami has a long list of needs after selling off key players for draft picks last year. The Dolphins will have to grind hard to build a championship roster, but a league-high $93 million in salary cap space at the start of free agency made that quest a little easier.

Before free agency:

Quarterback: The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for 2020, but he’s only a stopgap solution. While he played relatively well last fall, that could be only the latest high point in the ongoing sine wave that’s been his journeyman career. Adding a passer through the draft is a near certainty. Edge rusher: Cowboys castoff Taco Charlton led the team in sacks last season ... with five. The last Dolphin to have more than 6.5 sacks in a season was Cameron Wake in 2017. With money to spend this offseason, Miami could bring in a high-profile veteran at one of the league’s most expensive positions this offseason in order to punch up its pass rush. Offensive line: Trading away Tunsil left the Dolphins without a cornerstone at left tackle. Fortunately for Miami, the 2020 draft class is loaded with available blocking talent. The team could turn to veteran help in free agency, though the Dolphins do have three first-round picks to burn come April.

What The Phinsider wants most this offseason: The quarterback position is the sexy one and the obvious one Miami needs to fill. But this team is starting the rebuild this year after tearing the team down to the foundation last year. Addressing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is critical for the Dolphins. Look for them to add offensive linemen in free agency and the draft. They’re most likely looking to the draft for edge rushers — unless they want to use a chunk of their league-high salary cap space to get a name. Running back and cornerback need to be addressed somewhere. — Kevin Nogle

After free agency:

Miami’s cash went to stars like Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, and Shaq Lawson, who should immediately upgrade the league’s worst defense. That might not even be half the team’s offseason additions. Miami has 14 draft picks to spend on this year’s class of prospects.

Quarterback: The only real question here is whether the Dolphins will have to trade up from No. 5 to select their franchise quarterback. They’ve got plenty of draft ammo to pull off a deal. Offensive line: Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras were the team’s two big OL signings in free agency. Neither is a sure thing — and there’s still a gaping hole to fill at LT. Running back: Jordan Howard will be a welcome addition for a team that boasted leading rushing Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019. He needs a platoon-mate, and a low-cost rookie who can run the ball and make catches out of the backfield would be a boon.

After the draft:

The Dolphins’ Tank for Tua worked, when they stayed at No. 5 and still landed Tua Tagovailoa. If he stays healthy, he could be their first true franchise quarterback since Dan Marino. They also drafted two offensive linemen: OT Austin Jackson (first round) and guard Robert Hunt (second round). Jackson needs to develop more but has high upside, while Hunt could start right away.

Miami didn’t draft a running back, though it did pull off a trade with the 49ers for Matt Breida.

Dan Kadar’s draft grade: Grade: B-