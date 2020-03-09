The 3 biggest offseason needs for each NFL team — and how to fix them

The Super Bowl is played in February. The road to get there begins in March.

The 2020 NFL league year signals the official start to free agency. More than 600 players hit the open market on March 18, leaving franchises across the league anxiously waiting to find the missing pieces that stand between them and a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Every team in the league will be in the market for the help capable of plugging holes. Many will be filled through a solid lineup of veteran free agents. Others will be addressed through low-cost rookies at this year’s draft.

Both options will provide plenty of relief. This offseason is host to a banner crop of quarterbacks, but is also rich in pass rushers, defensive backs, and offensive linemen. Some of the players signed this spring will be the catalyst to deep runs through the playoffs. Others might not even make it to opening day without winding up back on the free agent pile.

We broke down the top 100 free agents of 2020 here, but that’s only part of the equation. The 2020 NFL Draft will be a godsend for teams pressed up against the salary cap, providing impact newcomers — and yes, a handful of busts — across the league.

Where does your favorite team need help the most? We’ve dug in to find out. Here’s what each team in the NFL should be looking for in free agency and the draft this offseason.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: The Bills’ No. 1 priority should be getting Josh Allen more help

Miami Dolphins: How can the Dolphins speed up their rebuild this offseason?

New England Patriots: Tom Brady is just the first domino of the Patriots’ offseason plan

New York Jets: The Jets’ turnaround can start if they give Sam Darnold more protection this offseason

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens’ offseason should be all about setting up a Super Bowl run

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow will only solve one of the Bengals’ many problems

Cleveland Browns: The Browns can finally escape football purgatory, but not without protecting Baker Mayfield

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers can still invest in the future this offseason, despite limited resources

AFC South

Houston Texans: The Texans need to bolster their defense to help Deshaun Watson thrive

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have the cap space to fix their problems ... if they actually spend it

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars’ once-great defense needs a rebuild this offseason

Tennessee Titans: A Titans playoff return depends on them making *defensive* improvements

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock is the Broncos’ guy. Now it’s time to build around him

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs can make it back to the Super Bowl if they keep upgrading their defense

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders need to be big spenders to start their Vegas era off right

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers’ offseason isn’t just about replacing Philip Rivers at quarterback

NFC East (coming March 11)

Dallas Cowboys: How the Cowboys can navigate a tricky offseason and reclaim the NFC East

New York Giants: The Giants need to add some beef up front on both lines this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles can be contenders again if they add a little more speed

Washington: Washington’s No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft will set the tone for its offseason — and its future

NFC North (coming March 12)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South (coming March 12)

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West (coming March 13)

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks