The Super Bowl is played in February. The road to get there begins in March.
The 2020 NFL league year signals the official start to free agency. More than 600 players hit the open market on March 18, leaving franchises across the league anxiously waiting to find the missing pieces that stand between them and a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Every team in the league will be in the market for the help capable of plugging holes. Many will be filled through a solid lineup of veteran free agents. Others will be addressed through low-cost rookies at this year’s draft.
Both options will provide plenty of relief. This offseason is host to a banner crop of quarterbacks, but is also rich in pass rushers, defensive backs, and offensive linemen. Some of the players signed this spring will be the catalyst to deep runs through the playoffs. Others might not even make it to opening day without winding up back on the free agent pile.
We broke down the top 100 free agents of 2020 here, but that’s only part of the equation. The 2020 NFL Draft will be a godsend for teams pressed up against the salary cap, providing impact newcomers — and yes, a handful of busts — across the league.
Where does your favorite team need help the most? We’ve dug in to find out. Here’s what each team in the NFL should be looking for in free agency and the draft this offseason.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: The Bills’ No. 1 priority should be getting Josh Allen more help
Miami Dolphins: How can the Dolphins speed up their rebuild this offseason?
New England Patriots: Tom Brady is just the first domino of the Patriots’ offseason plan
New York Jets: The Jets’ turnaround can start if they give Sam Darnold more protection this offseason
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens’ offseason should be all about setting up a Super Bowl run
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow will only solve one of the Bengals’ many problems
Cleveland Browns: The Browns can finally escape football purgatory, but not without protecting Baker Mayfield
Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers can still invest in the future this offseason, despite limited resources
AFC South
Houston Texans: The Texans need to bolster their defense to help Deshaun Watson thrive
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have the cap space to fix their problems ... if they actually spend it
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars’ once-great defense needs a rebuild this offseason
Tennessee Titans: A Titans playoff return depends on them making *defensive* improvements
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Drew Lock is the Broncos’ guy. Now it’s time to build around him
Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs can make it back to the Super Bowl if they keep upgrading their defense
Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders need to be big spenders to start their Vegas era off right
Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers’ offseason isn’t just about replacing Philip Rivers at quarterback
NFC East (coming March 11)
Dallas Cowboys: How the Cowboys can navigate a tricky offseason and reclaim the NFC East
New York Giants: The Giants need to add some beef up front on both lines this offseason
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles can be contenders again if they add a little more speed
Washington: Washington’s No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft will set the tone for its offseason — and its future
