The DC Defenders’ beer snake is the XFL’s greatest tradition

The DC Defenders might have the greatest fanbase in the XFL, solely because of one reason: their signature beer snake tradition.

You’re probably wondering “what is a beer snake?” Well, a beer snake is put together by fans in the stands stacking a bunch of finished beer cups on top of each other to make a vertical snake. Defender fans have been making beer snakes during every home game this season. Here’s what it looks like in the early stages:

But in Week 5 against the St. Louis BattleHawks, DC fans took it to another level. They made this particular snake so long that it ran the length of the end zone seats in Audi Field:

WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ALL-TIME BEER SNAKE FOLKS.



THIS IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF.



THIS IS THE XFL. pic.twitter.com/UYrDS7ut1I — XFL (@xfl2020) March 8, 2020

Just to give you an idea of how big this thing was, the sections with the snake (136 and 137) go up 25 rows, according to a virtual map of the stadium.

BEER SNAKE UPDATE: "Harry, we've reached the top!" pic.twitter.com/MQ4DznPy5V — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 8, 2020

Look at this engineering feat:

By the XFL’s best estimation, the huge snake consisted of 1,237 cups, 19,792 ounces of beer consumed, and of course, an unbelievable group effort.

Apparently the snake started as two separate ones that were then combined into one giant one:

The best fans in the @xfl2020 reside at Audi Field: Home of the Beer Snake. pic.twitter.com/WUeIKTqWb5 — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 8, 2020

What’s even cooler? XFL commissioner Oliver Luck even partook in the snake!

GET YOU A LEAGUE COMMISSIONER WHO CONTRIBUTES A CUP TO THE GIANT BEER SNAKE.



OLIVER LUCK F O R E V E R.



THIS LEAGUE. pic.twitter.com/V41n5ndpNQ — XFL (@xfl2020) March 8, 2020

Defenders head coach Pep Hamilton also thinks the snake is indeed great.

“I had never seen anything like that,” Hamilton said after a Week 2 game via NBC Sports Washington. “That was pretty cool that the fans were having fun. We gave them a reason to be happy and celebrate.”

He even refers to the Defender fanbase as “12 pack,” so booze is a common theme in this franchise.

We could really use a ‘12 PACK’! Need you at Audi Field on Sunday! The best fans in the XFL!! Back 2 work. pic.twitter.com/ajZgLs1qBH — Pep Hamilton (@CoachPepHam) March 3, 2020

After the Week 5 win, Hamilton pointed to the snake in the stands to show his appreciation.

Unfortunately, the Week 5 beer snake couldn’t last forever. Some of the remains of the snake were found in trash cans outside the Defenders’ stadium:

Today we mourn the loss of a national treasure.



Rest in peace, Week 5 Beer Snake. Gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/KsAIjAq5J1 — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 9, 2020

RIP, beer snake. You may be gone, but you will not be forgotten. Your spirit and determination will live in our hearts forever.

Surely this won’t be the last beer snake we see this season, though. The Defenders’ next home game is this Sunday against the Dallas Renegades.