The Las Vegas Raiders are on a fascinating trajectory. Initially, they were laughed at for giving Jon Gruden a 10-year, $100 million contract two years ago. Then they were laughed at a little more for making NFL Network’s Mike Mayock their general manager.

But the Raiders are really starting to turn things around. In Gruden’s second season back, the team went 7-9 in 2019. While the roster has plenty of holes, Vegas has two picks in the top 20 this year, including the No. 12 selection.

Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride is here to make the first of two picks for the Raiders in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Williamson: The Raiders are very likely to take a wide receiver here with another pick at No. 19 looming. Had the Raiders had their choice of a great receiver class, the pick probably would have been CeeDee Lamb. The Oklahoma star receiver seems to check all the boxes for the Raiders’ offense, but he was nabbed four picks earlier by the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, Las Vegas cannot be displeased with Jeudy. Many around the league think he is the best receiver in the class. He is a supreme route runner and should be able to step right into Las Vegas’ lineup and make a positive impact. The Raiders are looking for a true No. 1 receiver and Jeudy should quickly grow into that role. He should immediately be one of the best receivers Derek Carr has worked with in his seven NFL seasons.

Analysis: Mayock has hinted numerous times this offseason that the Raiders will be targeting a playmaking wide receiver in the draft. There are three top-tier wide receivers in this draft in Jeudy, Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III of Alabama. Chances are at least one of them will be there when the Raiders pick at No. 12. Any of the three make sense.

Although some prefer Lamb, I’ve been more of a Jeudy fan throughout the entire draft process. His flaws are that he’s not the biggest and most physical receiver, and he doesn’t break tackles like Lamb. But that’s about it in terms of issues with his game. Jeudy is the draft’s most precise route runner, has excellent hands, and has plenty of speed. Carr has been questioned throughout his NFL career despite never really having a standout No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy can be that player for the Raiders.

