The San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl, but are picking No. 13 in the 2020 NFL Draft following a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. San Francisco shipped DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis in exchange for the 13th selection. It was a bold move by general manager John Lynch, but a smart one.

The 49ers now have two first-round picks and are adding quality on top of quality to their roster. These types of moves are how good teams can stay good.

The needs for the 49ers seem obvious — wide receiver, defensive back, and somebody to replace Buckner on the defensive line. The 13th pick lines up perfectly for any of those. But where did Kyle Posey of Niners Nation go with the pick?

13. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Posey: The 49ers could easily take receiver Henry Ruggs III here or another offensive tackle, or even cornerback CJ Henderson from Florida, but Kinlaw is the best player available. Yes, I know the 49ers have invested heavily in their defensive line in the first round in recent years. That’s not going to stop me from taking the most talented player.

This spot is too high for Ruggs, and I can find a player who can give me what Ruggs can at No. 31. The obsession with Ruggs stems from his highlights and ignores the 50 other plays that happen during a game. Neither of the offensive tackles available is good value here, so I don’t want to reach for a position just because it’s a position of need.

Kinlaw makes the defensive line, linebackers, and secondary better. I cannot say the same for any other player that I’d pick. Kinlaw isn’t only a safe pick, but he provides the same type of upside as any other potential selection with his ability to get after the quarterback. This decision wasn’t difficult at all and makes the 49ers better in the short and long term.

Analysis: From a value standpoint, this pick makes a lot of sense. Kinlaw is the last of the great players in the draft, and the defensive line class in particular drops off dramatically after him.

And, as we all know, this draft is exceptionally deep at wide receiver. While I don’t agree that there is a Ruggs-level receiver available later, the 49ers should still be able to land someone like Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State or Tee Higgins of Clemson at No. 31. Of course, that’s assuming that pick isn’t traded in an effort to recoup a second-round pick this year.

But back to Kinlaw. If the 49ers are looking for a one-to-one replacement for Buckner, Kinlaw is the best fit of any defensive linemen in this draft. Like Buckner, Kinlaw is a tall and lanky lineman who can be moved around and rush the quarterback. More than anything, that type of player can help keep extra blockers off players like Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

