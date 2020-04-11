The single most shocking splash this NFL offseason has been Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did Brady latch onto Tampa Bay, but he did so courtesy of a two-year, $50 million deal. That ends the forgettable five-year Jameis Winston era that produced just a single winning season.

Brady joins a Tampa Bay offense that has some pieces, namely at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. This is arguably the best receiver group Brady has had since Randy Moss was on the Patriots in 2007. Tampa also has a good interior offensive line and a decent enough run game.

Still, with Brady being so statuesque in the pocket, the Buccaneers could get better at the offensive tackle position. On defense, the Buccaneers have a high-level front seven. The secondary, though, could use some players.

Let’s kick it over to Gil Arcia of Bucs Nation for his pick in the 2020 SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft:

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Arcia: The Buccaneers solidified their quarterback position with the acquisition of veteran Tom Brady during the start of free agency. But while Brady may be the short-term answer, he’s not going to be around for the long term. Tampa Bay would be wise to draft Brady’s successor. Love can be that guy.

The Utah State product has tremendous upside. He has the ability to make all the throws and despite coaching staff changes and less than stellar talent around him, Love still performed well in college. Head coach Bruce Arians isn’t expected to be around coaching much longer but he can help prepare Love for the future while also learning behind a guy like Brady.

Analysis: This is the most surprising pick of this mock draft thus far, and it will be hard to top. The reasoning, I assume, is this: Brady is old and Love needs refinement. Still, if you have a quarterback who will be 43 at the start of next season (assuming there is one), it’s hard to feel good about taking a pure backup player with the 14th pick in the draft. It’s also hard to see 67-year-old head coach Bruce Arians being fine with it too.

The Buccaneers may be scarred by Florida cornerbacks after taking Vernon Hargreaves in the first round in 2016, but fellow Gator CJ Henderson would bolster the secondary. We may have also seen four offensive tackles taken already, but giving Brady time is paramount. It would be a reach to take Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland or USC’s Austin Jackson here, but it would make more sense than Love.

