Did John Elway finally get the quarterback right by taking Drew Lock in the second round of last year’s draft? The sample size is small, but it appears so. In the five games Lock appeared in last season, the Broncos went 4-1 and Lock had more than twice as many touchdowns (7) as interceptions (3).

Again, that is a small sample size, but Lock is intriguing. Like he did on the field, Elway got aggressive this offseason. He made trades to acquire defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye, and he brought in running back Melvin Gordon.

If a couple more things go the right way for the Broncos, they could be one of the NFL’s surprise teams in 2020. They just need to hit on a few draft picks for that to happen.

Scotty Payne from Mile High Report is here in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft to do just that.

15: Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III , WR, Alabama

Payne: After the Cardinals surprised everyone by taking Lamb at eighth overall despite trading for Hopkins, I wasn’t sure this pick was possible, especially with the Jets and Raiders picking back-to-back. Thankfully, the Jets went offensive line, the Raiders took Jerry Jeudy, and the wild card 49ers took Javon Kinlaw at 13th overall, leaving Ruggs for the Broncos.

Ruggs gives the Broncos a much-needed deep threat for Lock and his strong arm. Pairing Ruggs with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant gives them a very young and explosive unit to challenge their AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs for the division title. Add in Melvin Gordon with Phillip Lindsay in the backfield, and you have a well-rounded offense.

This is the pick I entered this draft hoping to get and we ended up getting our guy.

Analysis: For whatever reason, this pick has been written in the stars since Ruggs announced he was leaving Alabama after his junior season. No one seems to know the origin of connecting Ruggs to the Broncos, but the love affair has been very real.

Payne is on point with the reasoning too. If you assume Lock takes a step forward as a quarterback in his second season, Denver’s offense could be one of the better ones in the NFL. Ruggs’ playing style is tailor-made for Lock’s arm. While it’s true Ruggs’ production was inconsistent at Alabama, there are only so many targets to go around on a team that legitimately dressed four first-round wide receivers in 2019.

In Denver, Ruggs wouldn’t have to worry about being the No. 1 option in the passing offense so the pressure would be limited. And chances are he won’t see a lot of extra coverage given Denver’s other offensive weapons. That would allow him to get open on deep routes that take advantage of his speed. There’s a reason Ruggs averaged 17.5 yards per catch in 98 receptions at Alabama. He can be the same type of player in the NFL if used properly.

