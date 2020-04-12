At long last, the Dallas Cowboys have made a change. After 10 seasons of Jason Garrett and not getting out of the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Cowboys have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. He at least got to the NFC Championship Game in his last playoff appearance with the Green Bay Packers.

Even with a new head coach, the Cowboys are still in a tumultuous position. The team has given big contracts to a running back and a wide receiver, but quarterback Dak Prescott still hasn’t been signed to a new deal. Until that happens, a cloud hangs over the franchise.

But if Prescott is signed, Dallas can shift its focus to bolstering the defense. It seems like the Cowboys have needed pass rush help for years. DeMarcus Lawrence is a star and one of the better defensive ends in the NFL. But the Cowboys have struggled finding a consistent edge player opposite him, taking disappointments like Taco Charlton in 2017 and Randy Gregory in 2015. Robert Quinn was ultimately a lackluster trade acquisition as well.

The defensive line could be remedied once and for all in this draft. The Cowboys brought in defensive tackles Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe already, and are in position at No. 17 to get a pass rusher. That is, unless they prefer a safety like Grant Delpit of LSU or Xavier McKinney of Alabama. Dave Halprin of Blogging the Boys, picking for the Cowboys in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft, has a preference.

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson , Edge, LSU

Halprin: The Cowboys would have liked CJ Henderson at this spot, but the Falcons ruined that, so Dallas decided to go for potential and upside at the pass rush position. Robert Quinn left in free agency and while the team is hoping to get something out of Gregory or Aldon Smith opposite of Lawrence, there is no sure thing there. Chaisson represents both a short-term and long-term solution.

Chaisson is a young, raw player with unbelievable physical talents and built to rush the passer in today’s NFL. His explosive first step is elite. The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan and he will be mixing up their scheme more this year, including some 3-4 looks. Chaisson would fit perfectly as a hand-down defensive end, especially on passing downs, and could stand up on the edge in any 3-4 looks. He would be a versatile chess piece for Nolan.

Injuries and a lack of production are the red flags for Chaisson. In this case, the Cowboys are betting he can turn into a polished threat getting after the quarterback. All the tools are there for Chaisson to be a top-tier pass rusher; it will be up to him and the coaching staff to maximize the potential.

Analysis: There is obviously some risk in taking Chaisson, considering he started just 17 games in his college career and had only 9.5 sacks. Selecting him is based on the hope that his highlight plays turn into consistency. Playing the “buck” position at LSU, Chaisson is comfortable standing up or playing with his hand down. If Gregory can come back, or Smith isn’t too rusty, Chaisson could be used as a pass-rushing weapon early in his career.

Top five remaining players:

14. Justin Jefferson , WR, LSU

, WR, LSU 15. Justin Herbert , QB, Oregon

, QB, Oregon 18. Kenneth Murray , LB, Oklahoma

, LB, Oklahoma 19. Patrick Queen , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU 20. Josh Jones , OT, Houston

Our trio of Sunday picks will close out at 1 p.m. ET with the Dolphins up again for their second of three first-round picks. That means Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider will return after taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick.