After finishing fifth in the NFL in turnovers created in 2018, the Miami Dolphins plummeted all the way to 28th in 2019. Trading a safety like Minkah Fitzpatrick will do that to a team.

That move, while it brought back the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft, created a big hole in Miami’s roster.

Fortunately, Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider is up again in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft to fix things.

Nogle: The Dolphins come into this spot having added their franchise quarterback with the fifth overall pick and now need to rebuild the roster they tore down last year.

Most of the top offensive tackles have come off the board, which is where they likely would first look at No. 18. So it is time to address the hole they created by trading Fitzpatrick last year to the Pittsburgh Steelers — and why not use the pick they received in that trade to add his replacement?

The coaching staff seems to have positive thoughts on the performances of Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety last year, but adding McKinney gives them the flexibility in the secondary Fitzpatrick was supposed to provide. They can line up McKinney in multiple places on the defense. As Field Yates tweeted earlier this month, McKinney in 2019 played 393 snaps at safety, 166 at cornerback, 120 at inside linebacker, and 113 at outside linebacker. It also could allow them to play him at safety and move McCain back to nickel cornerback, which could be an improvement at both of those positions. This is a pick that makes so much sense for Miami here.

Analysis: It might seem strange making an argument for a safety over an offensive tackle, but I like this pick. The top tackles remaining — Josh Jones of Houston, Austin Jackson of USC, and Ezra Cleveland of Boise State — are good players. But there is a chance one of them will still be available with Miami’s pick at No. 26. I guess we’ll see when that selection comes up in our mock draft on Wednesday.

There is some debate, though, about who is the best safety in this draft and how they fit in Miami. Some like McKinney. Others still like Grant Delpit of LSU, despite his questionable tackling. Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois even appears to be gaining some steam in the eyes of the media. It’s becoming unpopular, but I still like Delpit for his ability to play the ball. He played strong and free safety at LSU, and had 32 passes defended in three seasons. I attribute his struggles last season to a lingering left ankle injury.

Top five remaining players:

That does it for our three picks today. Check back tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET when the Las Vegas Raiders and Silver and Black Pride are back on the clock.