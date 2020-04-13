Over the last two years, the Las Vegas Raiders have totally overhauled their defense. Last season, the team drafted starting ends Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and safety Johnathan Abram. This offseason, general manager Mike Mayock brought in linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

The transformation for the Raiders is nearly complete. They need depth, sure, but they also need another cornerback to play opposite Mullen, especially after a free agent deal with Eli Apple fell through.

Smartly, that’s the direction Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride takes with his second pick in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft. But did he take the right one?

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Williamson: This selection was much tougher than the Jerry Jeudy choice. The pickings are getting less obvious at this point of the draft.

I seriously considered taking Oklahoma standout linebacker Kenneth Murray. He may become a great player, but the Raiders added two three-down linebacker in free agency. They tried for big-ticket additions in free agency at cornerback and whiffed. So, the need at cornerback is greater.

Fulton is a fine player and he seems like a Mayock guy. Fulton has produced for a huge program. He may be further along than fellow cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (Utah) and Jeff Gladney (TCU). Fulton may not be as polished as Jeff Okudah (Ohio State) and CJ Henderson (Florida). But he should be able to compete and play right away. That’s what Las Vegas needs at cornerback.

Analysis: It’s always impossible to guess the order in which cornerbacks will get drafted after the first couple. In this mock draft exercise, it was easy to see Okudah being the first one taken, and Henderson being the second one gone. After that, things are up in the air.

You could make an argument for the upside and length of Alabama’s Trevon Diggs. Gladney has the type of aggressive playing style that could lead to him being that third cornerback this year. Johnson and A.J. Terrell of Clemson are in the mix too. In other words, the position is deep in the second tier, and the players will come down to personal preference. Mine would be Gladney because he’s capable of starting early like Fulton, and he’s better at playing the ball.

The Raiders taking a cornerback makes perfect sense. The pick will just come down to the player they like the most.

