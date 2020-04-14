Anthony Gordon won’t hear his name called on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft. He probably won’t hear it called until Day 3. But he has the potential to be a sleeper in this year’s quarterback class.

Coincidentally, that’s a similar path taken by Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, who Gordon backed up at Washington State for one season. Gordon wasn’t a highly touted high school recruit, just like Minshew. He started his college career at the JUCO level before heading to Washington State, also like Minshew. Now, Gordon can follow in Minshew’s footsteps once more when he makes it to the NFL.

Gordon had zero scholarship offers coming out of high school

Gordon played both baseball and football at Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, California, and he started at QB his last two years. During his senior season he threw for 4,899 passing yards and 49 touchdowns, which earned him all-state and All-Metro League honors. Still, he wasn’t getting any attention from colleges to play football.

Gordon apparently wasn’t too surprised he wasn’t recruited much as a quarterback in high school.

“I was a baseball player primarily growing up and I didn’t start playing football until my freshman year of high school,” Gordon told the Seattle Times in August 2019. “We ran a wide-open offense but (Terra Nova) has always been known as a school that gets overlooked. I was pretty small in high school, too (180 pounds), so maybe that had something to do with it too.”

At that point, Gordon could have opted to pursue baseball. He was even selected by the New York Mets in the 36th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. But he chose football instead.

Gordon took the JUCO route and spent the 2015 season at City College of San Francisco, where he led his team to a 12-1 record and a California Community College Athletic Association championship. He threw 37 touchdowns and averaged 297.2 yards per game, too. He transferred to Washington State in 2016.

Gordon had to wait his turn as a backup for two seasons before getting the nod to be a starter

After redshirting in 2016, Gordon was former Jets QB Luke Falk’s backup in 2017. A year later, Gordon appeared in just two games and completed three passes as Minshew’s backup. Three years riding the bench could have been enough to convince Gordon to transfer elsewhere, but he remained with the Cougs.

Sticking it out at Wazzu proved to pay off for him. In 2019, he finally got his chance to start for the first time since his JUCO freshman year, and he made the most of it.

Gordon finished the season with 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. Although Wazzu finished with a 6-7 record last season, Gordon set both school and conference single-season records for passing touchdowns and yards, as well as total offense (5,559) and completions (493). He led the nation in completions and finished with more passing yards per game than any other quarterback, including Heisman winner and presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

Gordon brings a skillset that can absolutely translate to the NFL

On film, Gordon shows off a big arm, which also has a quick release and accuracy. He was a good fit in Mike Leach’s air raid system, but his game can translate to the types of schemes NFL teams are running:

Anthony Gordon "Ramsay" (QB 18 from Washington State) has impressed me on the film that I've watched tonight. With just some of the throws I've seen, I'm hoping we see him at the Senior Bowl. He puts some zip on this one after scanning the field from left to right. pic.twitter.com/zCCMbAh2sK — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 19, 2019

He’s also able to fit throws in some tight windows when he needs to:

As Gordon himself pointed out at the Senior Bowl, the past three Super Bowls have all featured a quarterback from an air raid systems in college. Those include now-Bears QB Nick Foles (Eagles), Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At the Senior Bowl in January, Gordon went 8-for-12 passing and threw for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t participate in the measured drills at the combine in Indianapolis, but he impressed during the passing portion of them. Without the benefit of having a pro day and not being able to have pre-draft visits due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gordon’s film will essentially have to speak for him.

Here’s what SB Nation’s draft expert Dan Kadar says about Gordon’s stock:

“After you get past the top few groups of quarterback prospects, Gordon is right there at or near the top of a middle group that includes players like Cole McDonald of Hawaii and Nate Stanley of Iowa,” Kadar writes. “Gordon is a pretty strange prospect. He only started a season at Washington State, but he had more pass attempts in his career than Tua Tagovailoa. His playing style was a perfect fit for Leach’s offense. Gordon has a fast release and throws a good ball. His arm isn’t a rocket. He’s more of a touch and precision passer. He was at his best at Washington State when he got into rhythm.

“The biggest concern on Gordon is his penchant for throwing bad passes into coverage. He had 16 interceptions last season. While that is partially a volume issue of throwing 687 passes in a season, Gordon’s forced throws stick out. Gordon is also only ordinary in terms of size and athleticism. But he could succeed in the right system, and on the basis of his will.”

Wherever Gordon ends up, he will likely be in line for a backup job. But you never know what could happen. After all, Minshew came off the bench unexpectedly in Jacksonville as a rookie last season when Foles got injured, and now Minshew is heading into 2020 as the starter.

It’s been a long journey for Gordon, and what his NFL future holds isn’t clear just yet. If there’s one thing Gordon has proven, going from a zero-star recruit to a Pac-12 record holder, it’s that he can succeed as a QB at a high level, even if he has to wait for that opportunity.