The best NFL Draft picks of the last decade, by round

When the 2020 NFL Draft begins, teams across the league will be making decisions that could drastically affect their future. Draft selections teams have made over the years have helped franchises win division titles, playoff games, and Super Bowls.

This year’s draft will be no different — players who will one day be stars in the NFL can be found from Round 1 all the way to Round 7. But it does mark the first draft of a new decade. So before we begin the next 10 years of draft history, let’s take a look back at some of the best picks teams have made in each round of the last decade.

First round: Patrick Mahomes, QB, 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their quarterback of the future and traded up to No. 10 to snag him. The rest, as they say, it history. In his first season as a starter in 2018, Mahomes took home the NFL MVP Award and led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record, before losing in the AFC Championship Game. Although he wasn’t able to replicate his 5,097-yard, 50-touchdown season the next year, he still managed to top himself with a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory against the 49ers.

At just 24 years old, Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to win both the league and Super Bowl MVP awards. Mahomes being this good when he’s still so young is what makes him worthy of getting the top spot.

Others considered (in order of when they were drafted)

Von Miller, OLB, 2011: Super Bowl 50 MVP, has 106 sacks in his career

Julio Jones, WR, 2011: Fastest player to ever reach 12,000 receiving yards in NFL history, currently has the highest average of receiving yards per game (96.2)

J.J. Watt, DE, 2011: Second player in NFL history to be a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, joining Lawrence Taylor

Aaron Donald, DT, 2014: Back-to-back Defensive POTY, holds the single-season sack record for an interior defensive lineman (20.5 in 2018)

Keep an eye on: Lamar Jackson, QB, 2018

Jackson is coming off an incredible 2019 season in which he won the NFL MVP Award. If he keeps playing like he did in his first full year as the Ravens’ starter, he could challenge Mahomes for the crown.

Second round: Rob Gronkowski, TE, 2010

The Patriots took Gronkowski with the No. 42 overall pick, and the tight end quickly became Tom Brady’s top weapon. Over his nine-year career with the Patriots, Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion. He accounted for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, and owns the single-season record for most touchdown catches by a tight end (17 in 2011).

Injuries led to Gronk retiring after the 2018 season, but he’ll be a Hall of Famer one day soon. In the meantime, he’s keeping busy by doing things like winning WWE Championships.

Others considered:

Mitchell Schwartz, OT, 2012: 2018 All-Pro right tackle has started every game of his career, had an impressive streak of 7,894 consecutive snaps played

Bobby Wagner, LB, 2012: Led the league in total tackles in 2016 and 2019, has been a Pro Bowler six straight years and an All-Pro five of the last six

Le’Veon Bell, RB, 2013: Averaged more yards from scrimmage in his first four seasons than anyone in NFL history, fastest player to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage (63 games)

Michael Thomas, WR, 2016: Has the most receptions and receiving yards in NFL history over his first four seasons, set the NFL’s single-season receptions record (149) in 2019

Keep an eye on: Deebo Samuel, WR, 2019

With 57 catches in 2019, Samuel topped Jerry Rice to become the 49ers’ all-time rookie receptions leader. He also he set a rookie receiver record in the Super Bowl for his 53 rushing yards against Kansas City.

Third round: Russell Wilson, QB, 2012

The Seahawks took a chance on the “smaller” Wilson, who stands at 5’11, and that bet has paid off. The No. 75 pick in 2012 earned the starting job right away and became an instant star. He’s never had a losing season in Seattle and has led the team to the playoffs every year except for 2017. Wilson hasn’t missed a single start through seven seasons, holding the franchise record for consecutive games started (128).

He got his first Super Bowl ring in the 2013 season, and would probably have two had Pete Carroll chosen to run the ball from the 1-yard line the following year against New England.

Others considered:

NaVorro Bowman, LB, 2010: Was a four-time All-Pro, recorded 798 tackles and forced 14 turnovers (9 FFs, 5 INTs) in eight seasons

Jimmy Graham, TE, 2010: Only tight end in NFL history with two 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving TD seasons (2011 and 2013)

Travis Kelce, TE, 2013: His four straight 1,000-plus seasons are an NFL record

Tyrann Mathieu, S, 2013: Two-time All-Pro, ranks second in the 2013 class in interceptions (17) and solo tackles (416)

Keep an eye on: Austin Hooper, TE, 2016

In four years with the Falcons, Hooper accounted for 2,224 yards and 16 touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler just signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Browns, making him the league’s highest-paid tight end. We’ll have to see if he can carry over that production to Cleveland.

Fourth round: Dak Prescott, QB, 2016

Prescott quickly went from a fourth-round draft pick to Dallas’ starter. In his rookie season, Prescott took over for an injured Tony Romo in the preseason and played so well he never gave the starting job back. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and set an NFL rookie record with a 104.9 passer rating.

Since entering the league, Prescott hasn’t missed a start for the Cowboys. In that time, he has more game-winning drives (14) than any quarterback except Drew Brees, and only Tom Brady has more wins (40). In 2019, Prescott finished second in the league in passing yards (4,902) and fourth in passing touchdowns (30).

Others considered:

Keep an eye on: Maxx Crosby, DE, 2019

Crosby suffered a broken hand during preseason, and only started 10 games as a rookie. Still, he led the Raiders with 10 sacks, 14 QB hits, and four forced fumbles. If he can keep it up, he could end up being the pass-rushing star the Raiders have been missing since trading Khalil Mack away.

Fifth round: Richard Sherman, CB, 2011

In the nine years since Sherman was drafted by the Seahawks, he’s solidified himself as one of the most dominant corners in the league. In the last decade, no player has more interceptions (35) than Sherman, who has also allowed an NFL-low completion percentage of 49.6 when targeted.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro corner was a key member of Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense. He signed with the 49ers in 2018, and negotiated his own contract with them. He made an extra $3 million in incentives due to his high level of play.

Others considered:

Kam Chancellor, S, 2010: Four-time Pro Bowler and Legion of Boom mainstay, forced 12 interceptions, nine fumbles, and four more turnovers in the playoffs

Stefon Diggs, WR, 2015: Led the league on deep targets in 2019, has two top-10 finishes in receiving TDs in the league

Tyreek Hill, WR, 2016: Four-time Pro Bowler has most punt return TDs since entering the league (4) and most total TDs of any WRs (41)

George Kittle, TE, 2017: Set an NFL record for the most receiving yards (1,377) by a tight end in a single season in 2018, first 49ers TE to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons

Keep an eye on: Michael Dickson, P, 2018

A native of Australia, Dickson didn’t start punting for American football until he was recruited by Texas. Seattle made a statement by trading up for the punter in the fifth round, but Dickson’s impressive tenure with the Longhorns justified the move. Dickson made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season and has dazzled with dropkicks. He downed a team-record 34 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019, helping the Seahawks in the field position battle.

Sixth round: Jason Kelce, C, 2011

The Eagles took Kelce at 191 overall out of Cincinnati, and he’s been Philadelphia’s starting center ever since. He ranks first in consecutive starts (89) among active centers in the league, having not missed a start since 2014. Kelce is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Others considered:

Antonio Brown, WR, 2010: Named an All-Pro for four straight seasons (2014-17), also a two-time NFL receiving yards and receptions leader and the 2018 receiving touchdowns leader

Tyrod Taylor, QB, 2011: Pro Bowler with the Bills, joins Cam Newton and Russell Wilson as the only QBs with at least 8,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards since 2015

Danny Trevathan, LB, 2012: Eight career INTs, six forced fumbles, 609 tackles in 77 starts (96 total games) with the Broncos and Bears

Latavius Murray, RB, 2013: 2015 Pro Bowler averages 908.8 total yards per season, ranks in top 10 in rushing TDs since entering the league

Keep an eye on: Gardner Minshew, QB, 2019

Minshew Mania was in full force in Jacksonville after the rookie QB came off the bench for Nick Foles in Week 1. Despite showing some inconsistencies, Minshew finished the season with 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns. Jacksonville appears fully committed to Minshew as their starter, especially after trading Foles to the Bears. Minshew just needs to be more even keel in 2020 to improve upon his rookie season.

Seventh round: Trent Brown, OT, 2015

Brown, who was selected at 244th overall by the 49ers, has done pretty well for himself for a seventh-rounder. After starting 28 games for the 49ers in his first three seasons, he was traded to the Patriots and won a Super Bowl as their starting left tackle. He turned that season into a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders which made him the highest-paid tackle at the time. In his first season with the Raiders, he gave up just one sack at right tackle and made his first Pro Bowl.

Others considered:

Kurt Coleman, S, 2010: Has played in 146 games, his 21 career interceptions are more than any other seventh-rounder this millennium

Malcolm Smith, LB, 2011: Seahawks’ Super Bowl 48 MVP after accounting for 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Broncos

Jalen Mills, DB, 2016: Full-time starter for the Eagles since 2017, has 37 passed defended and four INTs

Harrison Butker, K, 2017: Led NFL in field goals made in 2019 (34), set a Chiefs record for most points scored by a kicker in a single season (143)

Keep an eye on: Auden Tate, WR, 2018

Tate was having a breakout season before getting injured in 2019. Still, he’s accounted for 610 yards and a touchdown in just 19 games with the Bengals. If Tate can stay healthy for a whole season, he could be a major part of Cincinnati’s offense.