The Seattle Seahawks have improved their record in each of the last two seasons. If they can do that again in 2020, the team could find itself back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014.

Back then, the Seahawks were known for their defense. But Seattle’s allowed points per game has gone up each of the last six seasons. The Seahawks fell all the way to 22nd in scoring defense last season.

The culprit is a poor pass rush. No Seahawks player had more than Rasheem Green’s four sacks.

Fortunately, Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls is here to fix things in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida

Alexander: The Seahawks’ porous pass rush has thus far been addressed by signing Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin to one-year deals. But with Jadeveon Clowney’s re-signing looking unlikely and any potential Everson Griffen signing coming with the fact that he’s 32, Seattle has to think long-term here with its edge position.

Greenard has already visited with the Seahawks, and his combine performance should put him in consideration for selection. He can rush from either side of the line and plays with quickness (I’m a fan of his off-the-line burst), aggressiveness, and willingness to attack the ball — all traits that Pete Carroll loves.

You might be thinking this is a reach at No. 27 when Greenard is projected for the mid-to-late second round, and with Yetur Gross-Matos and Julian Okwara still on the board. Well for starters, the Seahawks will probably trade down from this spot (and maybe all the way down to mid-to-late second round anyway), and they otherwise have a well-established history of perceived “reach” picks in the early rounds.

Analysis: That last point is very true. The Seahawks almost always go against what is expected, and more times than not it has worked out. The trade down possibility will obviously be in play in the actual draft too. Don’t forget, the Seahawks went from four draft picks to 11 last year.

In regard to taking Greenard, it’s going to be a matter of what type of edge player the Seahawks want. Not only is Greenard comfortable on both sides, but he’s much more adept at standing up and rushing. Comparatively, Gross-Matos is considerably better playing on the inside.

The “reach” part of things is relative to whoever is talking about it. I have Greenard rated as the 34th-best player in the draft this year. This “reach,” to me, is only slight. Greenard led the SEC in tackles for loss and sacks last season, despite having several nagging injuries. But he was consistently effective for Florida.

Our picks will start back up tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET with Baltimore Beatdown checking in with the selection for the Ravens.