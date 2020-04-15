For two weeks, the Browns have promised the world new uniforms. Myles Garrett even took to Twitter to award the new look a fire emoji.

Then the team made their unveiling, and the new kits ... look a lot like their old ones.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms



: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

That’s good!

Cleveland scored an easy win by keeping things simple and rolling out a set of uniforms pulled from Bernie Kosar’s closet. The numbers are clean, the jerseys aren’t cluttered, and the paired orange and white shoulder/calf stripes are, to use Garrett’s emoji, fire.

Now compare that to the “Create-a-Franchise” togs the team started wearing in 2017 and immediately hated:

The orange is darker and less like the kind you’d find at a pop-up Halloween store. Simple white and black numbers provide enough contrast that the club doesn’t have to use a drop shadow on them like a fledgling graphic design student.

The shoulder stripes don’t inexplicably stretch to the collarbone. The “BROWNS” wordmark, wholly unnecessary for a team wearing an inescapable amount of brown, is replaced instead by a narrow two-tone stripe. White and brown, and not a Bengals-esque white and orange, are the two primary shirt/pant colors.

Yes, the Browns messed this up so badly three years ago that just returning to their old design was a victory.

The new uniforms also hold an homage to the franchise’s glory days. The “1946” sewn into the collar represents the year of the team’s founding. The layered shoulder stripe and thin pant stripe are Jim Brown poured from a Great Lakes Brewery tap.

Congratulations, Cleveland. Your uniforms are a smart, common sense decision in another offseason full of them. Now you just have to hope this homage to the first two decades of Browns-dom inspires a similar kind of success on the field.