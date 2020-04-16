The Baltimore Ravens may not have made the Super Bowl last season, but they are the most exciting team in the NFL. That, of course, is thanks to superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning NFL MVP took the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record until they fell in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

This offseason, the Ravens have focused mainly on defense, bringing in defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe to fix their run defense. They also landed a second-round that was part of a trade for backup tight end Hayden Hurst.

While the Ravens still have some needs on defense to satisfy, the offense deserves some attention as well.

That’s what Kyle P. Barber of Baltimore Beatdown gets them in the 14th annual SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Barber: The position most mocked to the Ravens at 28 has been inside linebacker, but both Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen are off the board. Even if they had been available, I’d still go with Cesar Ruiz as the Baltimore Ravens’ selection.

The Ravens’ running game set multiple NFL records last season and now the team must overcome the retirement of Hall of Fame-worthy guard Marshal Yanda. Also, last year’s starting center, Matt Skura, suffered a season-ending ACL, MCL, and PCL tear in Week 12. Skura has been recovering quite nicely, seeing as he just posted a video of himself squatting 300 pounds on April 15, but you’d rather be overloaded with blocking talent than desperate for a blocker. That’s why I see Eric DeCosta selecting Ruiz.

Ruiz is a highly regarded prospect and a great addition at No. 28 overall. Though Ruiz has played mainly center, he’s also played right guard, which means if Skura comes back ready for the season, Ruiz can take over duties beside him. He’s young, smart, and athletic enough to open up running lanes at the first and second levels while staying strong and formidable in pass protection. There’s not much to dislike about him that you couldn’t say about any other prospect. You hope for more power and polish, which will come in due time with guidance from Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

Analysis: There is never anything wrong at this point in the first round in getting the best player at his position. Sure, that might not be true if it’s a kicker or fullback, but Ruiz is an NFL-ready starting center. If the Ravens did take Ruiz and Skura is slow to recover, the veteran might not get his job back.

Ruiz started 26 games at center in college, and showed he’s an excellent pass blocker. He has good handwork and his technique helps him against more powerful defensive linemen. As a run blocker, he’s very good when out on the move.

Top five remaining players:

Up next is Music City Miracles and Justin Melo making the pick for the Tennessee Titans at No. 30.