The first season under new head coach Matt LeFleur brought upon a resurgence for the Green Bay Packers.

After going 7-9 and 6-9-1 in the previous two seasons, LeFleur led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC title game last season. Aaron Rodgers had another season of more than 4,000 yards passing, and he threw just four interceptions to 26 touchdowns.

Reinvigorated, the Packers are now in a position to make another Super Bowl, provided they make some smart picks in the draft. Assuming he can stay healthy, signing linebacker Christian Kirksey was a smart move by the Packers. But now they have to hit on their draft picks.

Does Evan Western of Acme Packing Company have a hit in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft?

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor , WR, TCU

Western: The board at 30 sets up pretty well for the Packers, with several options. Honestly, my preference would be to find a trade partner and move back into the 30s, hopefully adding another top-100 pick. If I’m staying put, I’m at least a little tempted to pick Justin Herbert as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent, but I can’t justify it with concerns I have about his accuracy and Rodgers still playing at a high level (even if he hasn’t been MVP-caliber in recent years).

That leaves me considering a group of intriguing wide receivers and a tremendous athlete at offensive tackle in Ezra Cleveland. I feel the Packers could find a quality player at either position on Day 2, so that doesn’t enter into the equation. Ultimately, I’m going with TCU’s Jalen Reagor to bring an explosive dimension to the offense that the team has lacked in recent years.

On tape, Reagor looks far faster and quicker than his timing at the combine suggested, and his numbers in a recent pro day video (if it can be believed) match up better with the film while meeting the Packers’ typical benchmarks. He should provide a vertical option for Rodgers and LaFleur, as well as dynamic ability in the open field. LaFleur has stated that he likes having diverse skillsets in his receiving corps, and with the roster currently filled with taller, physical receivers, Reagor provides an ideal complement to round out the group while bringing some return ability as an added bonus.

Analysis: If, indeed, the Packers don’t want a bigger receiver here like Tee Higgins of Clemson or Laviska Shenault of Colorado, Reagor makes sense. So does Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State. Although Aiyuk is an explosive player in his own right, Reagor is a more complete receiver. Reagor’s stats dropped dramatically from 2018 to 2019, but that was due in large part to bad quarterback play at TCU.

Again, this is another pick that comes down to taking an offensive tackle or not. Numerous teams in the first round need an offensive tackle, and the Packers are among them. Rick Wagner, signed this offseason, was a disappointment in Detroit. Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari is going into a contract year. Not taking an offensive tackle early is risky for Green Bay. But rolling with the same wide receivers as last year is too. This is a tough spot for the Packers.

Top five remaining players:

15. Justin Herbert , QB, Oregon

, QB, Oregon 22. Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU 23. Austin Jackson , OT, USC

, OT, USC 26. Ezra Cleveland , OT, Boise State

, OT, Boise State 27. Antoine Winfield Jr. , S, Minnesota

