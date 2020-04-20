Get to know the 2020 NFL Draft class

The 2020 NFL Draft class faces challenges unlike any before it. Most pro days and in-person pre-draft visits were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That put lesser-known players from smaller schools at a distinct disadvantage and forced all prospects to get creative with their video workouts and interviews.
However, the draft will still go on, (mostly) as planned.
What was supposed to be an extravaganza in Las Vegas will now be a fully virtual affair via video conference. That gives this year’s draft an extra dose of unpredictability. Someone will forget to mute (we’re looking at you, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman), a dog will crash the party (hopefully Joe Judge’s golden retriever), and maybe one team will try to manipulate a security bug (that’s Bill Belichick’s music!). Roger Goodell will continue to announce the picks, except he’ll do it from his home and will still probably get booed.
All eyes will be on the three-day event as it dominates the sports world, much to the NFL’s delight. Let us help you get to know some of these players whose names we’ll hear from April 23-25, and then again whenever training camp beings across the league.
Stephen White’s scouting reports
- Mekhi Becton isn’t a finished product, but his NFL potential is as massive as he is
- Why Derrick Brown would be worth a top-five pick in *any* NFL Draft
- K’Lavon Chaisson can be the perfect chess piece for any NFL defense
- A.J. Epenesa might not seem like a special defensive prospect, until you take a closer look
- Neville Gallimore is the rare defensive tackle who’s defined by his speed
- Jerry Jeudy is the kind of receiver any NFL team would be lucky to have
- Javon Kinlaw has the potential be every offensive lineman’s worst nightmare
- CeeDee Lamb might not be the draft’s top WR, but he could have the best NFL career
- Terrell Lewis can be the NFL’s next great edge rusher, if he stays healthy
- Denzel Mims is a big play waiting to happen for whichever team drafts
- Henry Ruggs III’s speed isn’t the only thing to love about him as a WR
- Jedrick Wills Jr. is a first-round NFL OL, but he comes with a risk
- Tristan Wirfs is athletic as hell — and not just for an offensive tackle
- Chase Young will be an elite NFL defender, especially if he fixes one thing
Learn more about other top prospects
- Zack Baun’s overlooked path to Wisconsin stardom says everything about his NFL potential
- Bengals fans are gonna love Joe Burrow so much
- Isaiah Coulter, Kyle Murphy, and Aaron Parker could be Rhode Island’s first draft picks since 1986
- Anthony Gordon could be the Gardner Minshew of the 2020 NFL Draft
- Justin Herbert’s leadership concerns are officially this NFL Draft’s most absurd criticism
- Justin Herbert is a polarizing NFL QB prospect. Here’s what the film tells us
- Meet the *other* Lamar Jackson, a cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft
- Jeff Okudah is just the latest product of Ohio State’s “DBU”
- Rhode Island hasn’t had an NFL Draft pick since 1986. It could have 3 in 2020
- Isaiah Simmons can do it all for an NFL defense, no matter where he lines up
- Why it matters that Tua Tagovailoa will be the only left-handed QB in the NFL
- Adam Trautman is so good he’ll be the first NFL Draft pick from Dayton in 43 years
- Ke’Shawn Vaughn is the NFL Draft’s grimy underdog. That’s exactly where he wants to be
- Can Chase Young really be better than Joey and Nick Bosa in the NFL?
And for a little fun ...
- The 1 draft sleeper at each position who NFL teams shouldn’t overlook
- 29 NFL prospects determine who has the best fast food french fries
- The ultimate Cleveland Browns mock draft
- What the Giants’ draft would look like if Joe Judge’s dog made all 10 picks
- What every lesson we learned from the 2015 NFL Draft means for 2020
