Share All sharing options for: Get to know the 2020 NFL Draft class

The 2020 NFL Draft class faces challenges unlike any before it. Most pro days and in-person pre-draft visits were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That put lesser-known players from smaller schools at a distinct disadvantage and forced all prospects to get creative with their video workouts and interviews.

However, the draft will still go on, (mostly) as planned.

What was supposed to be an extravaganza in Las Vegas will now be a fully virtual affair via video conference. That gives this year’s draft an extra dose of unpredictability. Someone will forget to mute (we’re looking at you, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman), a dog will crash the party (hopefully Joe Judge’s golden retriever), and maybe one team will try to manipulate a security bug (that’s Bill Belichick’s music!). Roger Goodell will continue to announce the picks, except he’ll do it from his home and will still probably get booed.

All eyes will be on the three-day event as it dominates the sports world, much to the NFL’s delight. Let us help you get to know some of these players whose names we’ll hear from April 23-25, and then again whenever training camp beings across the league.

Stephen White’s scouting reports

Learn more about other top prospects

And for a little fun ...