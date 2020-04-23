The 2020 NFL Draft is unlike any other — but if you had to compare it to an era, it would be the league’s early days of phoned-in draft picks to closed-off hotel ballrooms.

This year’s event will take place entirely via teleconference thanks to the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Instead of gathering teams, players, and fans in Las Vegas as originally planned, executives will join for conference calls and video sessions to discuss their favorite prospects, trades and, ultimately, who they’ll be selecting when the first round begins Thursday night.

That means the 2020 draft will have uncertainty beyond the typical “who’ll be selected next” intrigue. The league won’t just be at the mercy of uneven general managers, but also unstable internet connections and the challenge of making hundreds of people in hundreds of different places feel like they’re in the same room.

It’s gonna be fun.

Here’s how the first-round order looks. We’ll have updates as picks and trades roll in throughout Day 1.

Round 1