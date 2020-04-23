The 2020 NFL Draft is unlike any other — but if you had to compare it to an era, it would be the league’s early days of phoned-in draft picks to closed-off hotel ballrooms.
This year’s event will take place entirely via teleconference thanks to the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Instead of gathering teams, players, and fans in Las Vegas as originally planned, executives will join for conference calls and video sessions to discuss their favorite prospects, trades and, ultimately, who they’ll be selecting when the first round begins Thursday night.
That means the 2020 draft will have uncertainty beyond the typical “who’ll be selected next” intrigue. The league won’t just be at the mercy of uneven general managers, but also unstable internet connections and the challenge of making hundreds of people in hundreds of different places feel like they’re in the same room.
Here’s how the first-round order looks. We’ll have updates as picks and trades roll in throughout Day 1.
Round 1
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
- Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
- Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
- New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from the San Francisco 49ers, via Indianapolis Colts): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- San Francisco 49ers (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
- Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Miami Dolphins (from the Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Las Vegas Raiders (from the Chicago Bears): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from the Los Angeles Rams): K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Minnesota Vikings (from the Buffalo Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Los Angeles Chargers (from the New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
- San Fransisco (from the Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Green Bay Packers (from the Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Seattle Seahawks:
- Baltimore Ravens:
- Tennessee Titans:
- Miami Dolphins (from the Green Bay Packers):
- Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers):
- Kansas City Chiefs:
