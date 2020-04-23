 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live picks from the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft

We’re keeping track of all 32 picks as they come in, via teleconference, Thursday night.

By Christian D'Andrea Updated

The 2020 NFL Draft is unlike any other — but if you had to compare it to an era, it would be the league’s early days of phoned-in draft picks to closed-off hotel ballrooms.

This year’s event will take place entirely via teleconference thanks to the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Instead of gathering teams, players, and fans in Las Vegas as originally planned, executives will join for conference calls and video sessions to discuss their favorite prospects, trades and, ultimately, who they’ll be selecting when the first round begins Thursday night.

That means the 2020 draft will have uncertainty beyond the typical “who’ll be selected next” intrigue. The league won’t just be at the mercy of uneven general managers, but also unstable internet connections and the challenge of making hundreds of people in hundreds of different places feel like they’re in the same room.

It’s gonna be fun.

Here’s how the first-round order looks. We’ll have updates as picks and trades roll in throughout Day 1.

Round 1

  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
  3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
  5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
  6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
  7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
  8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
  10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
  11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
  12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from the San Francisco 49ers, via Indianapolis Colts): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
  14. San Francisco 49ers (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
  15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
  17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  18. Miami Dolphins (from the Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
  19. Las Vegas Raiders (from the Chicago Bears): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from the Los Angeles Rams): K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
  21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
  22. Minnesota Vikings (from the Buffalo Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  23. Los Angeles Chargers (from the New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
  24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
  25. San Fransisco (from the Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
  26. Green Bay Packers (from the Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
  27. Seattle Seahawks:
  28. Baltimore Ravens:
  29. Tennessee Titans:
  30. Miami Dolphins (from the Green Bay Packers):
  31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers):
  32. Kansas City Chiefs:

