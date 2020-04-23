It’s called fashion, honey, look it up. When wide receiver Henry Ruggs III’s name was called Thursday night during the NFL Draft, he was gloriously rocking a robe in his living room. Ruggs, who was selected at No. 12 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round, answered the call from Jon Gruden wearing a white bathrobe:

THE MAN WORE A BATHROBE TO HIS OWN DRAFT PARTY pic.twitter.com/iaJrG827fV — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) April 24, 2020

As it turns out, Ruggs’ decision to wear the robe was part of a sponsorship with Old Spice. During an on-air interview with Rece Davis on ABC, Ruggs mentioned he had a partnership with the deodorant brand. The receiver is wearing it to highlight Old Spice’s donation to United Way:

It’s not to be comfortable. Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III got paid to wear that bathrobe. He’s wearing an Old Spice robe to call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from all 32 NFL teams to kickstart their community efforts. pic.twitter.com/qNAe5AAlim — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2020

You can see the red Old Spice logo on the side of it:

Let’s be honest...



Henry Ruggs isn’t the only one watching the draft in a robe tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZGiIqLYD7p — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 24, 2020

Sure, this was part of an Old Spice deal, but Ruggs’ quarantine fashion choice is one we can all relate to. I’ve worn real clothes like once since I’ve been at home, and if I was getting drafted I’d probably choose to be comfortable, too.