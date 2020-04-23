 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Henry Ruggs III’s bathrobe was the perfect draft day outfit this year

It’s called fashion.

By Morgan Moriarty

It’s called fashion, honey, look it up. When wide receiver Henry Ruggs III’s name was called Thursday night during the NFL Draft, he was gloriously rocking a robe in his living room. Ruggs, who was selected at No. 12 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round, answered the call from Jon Gruden wearing a white bathrobe:

Screenshot via ABC

As it turns out, Ruggs’ decision to wear the robe was part of a sponsorship with Old Spice. During an on-air interview with Rece Davis on ABC, Ruggs mentioned he had a partnership with the deodorant brand. The receiver is wearing it to highlight Old Spice’s donation to United Way:

You can see the red Old Spice logo on the side of it:

Sure, this was part of an Old Spice deal, but Ruggs’ quarantine fashion choice is one we can all relate to. I’ve worn real clothes like once since I’ve been at home, and if I was getting drafted I’d probably choose to be comfortable, too.

