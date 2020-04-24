The first day of the 2020 NFL Draft is over, and plenty of big names are still available.

In the first round, 18 of the selection were on offense, starting with LSU quarterback Joe Burow at No. 1. Friday could be dominated by defense. Not a single safety was taken in the first round, but players like Grant Delpit, Jeremy Chinn, and Antoine Winfield could all hear their name called in the second round.

Alabama had four of the 15 picks of the first round, and the second round should see at least two more get drafted. Safety Xavier McKinney was expected by most to go in the first round, and he won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. Cornerback Trevon Diggs should also go fairly high in the second round.

One thing missing from this second round is a quarterback. Arguably the next-best quarterback available is Jacob Eason of Washington, followed by Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma. Both should get drafted on the draft’s second day, but maybe not until the third round.

Here’s how the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft could shake out:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

35. Detroit Lions: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

36. New York Giants: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

37. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

38. Carolina Panthers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

39. Miami Dolphins: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

40. Houston Texans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

41. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

43. Chicago Bears: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

44. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

46. Denver Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

48. New York Jets: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

50. Chicago Bears: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

51. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

52. Los Angeles Rams: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

54. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida

55. Baltimore Ravens: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

56. Miami Dolphins: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

57. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana

58. Minnesota Vikings: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, TCU

59. Seattle Seahawks: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

60. Baltimore Ravens: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

61. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

62. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

64. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State