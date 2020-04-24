The first day of the 2020 NFL Draft is over, and plenty of big names are still available.
In the first round, 18 of the selection were on offense, starting with LSU quarterback Joe Burow at No. 1. Friday could be dominated by defense. Not a single safety was taken in the first round, but players like Grant Delpit, Jeremy Chinn, and Antoine Winfield could all hear their name called in the second round.
Alabama had four of the 15 picks of the first round, and the second round should see at least two more get drafted. Safety Xavier McKinney was expected by most to go in the first round, and he won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. Cornerback Trevon Diggs should also go fairly high in the second round.
One thing missing from this second round is a quarterback. Arguably the next-best quarterback available is Jacob Eason of Washington, followed by Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma. Both should get drafted on the draft’s second day, but maybe not until the third round.
Here’s how the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft could shake out:
33. Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
35. Detroit Lions: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
36. New York Giants: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
37. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
38. Carolina Panthers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
39. Miami Dolphins: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
40. Houston Texans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
41. Cleveland Browns: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
43. Chicago Bears: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
44. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
46. Denver Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
47. Atlanta Falcons: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
48. New York Jets: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
50. Chicago Bears: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
51. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
52. Los Angeles Rams: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
54. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Greenard, Edge, Florida
55. Baltimore Ravens: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
56. Miami Dolphins: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
57. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
58. Minnesota Vikings: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, TCU
59. Seattle Seahawks: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
60. Baltimore Ravens: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
61. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
62. Green Bay Packers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
64. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
