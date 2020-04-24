There’s always a lot of talent to be found on the second day of the NFL Draft. Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, and Michael Thomas are just a few of the players recently drafted in rounds two and three.

But the 2020 class could produce even more star talent in Day 2 than usual:

One personnel director calls this “the deepest second round in the last 25 years.” He believes there are 20 players available tonight that could have been first-round picks; there usually are 7-10. “There will be as many starters in this round that there are in the first round.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

There’s a long list of talented players who didn’t get picked in the first round, and that leaves a lot of opportunity for teams Friday. Inevitably though, there will be a pick of two out of left field that is puzzling.

So here at SB Nation we’ll be grading all the picks of the second and third rounds. Sometimes it’ll be (hopefully) smart analysis about a player’s fit in his new offensive or defensive scheme. Other times, it’ll be whatever silly reaction we have to the picks as they happen.

Enjoy the picks while you can, because it won’t be long until teams are sifting through Division III prospects you’ve never heard of and special teamers in the later rounds:

Round 2

No. 33: Bengals select WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Grade: T. For Tee.

You want Joe Burrow to have a solid rookie year? Surround him with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, a first-round caliber talent in Higgins (25 TDs the last two years!), and whatever John Ross can do in the four games he’s healthy. This move makes even more sense when you consider how much Higgins loves Green, who he’ll now get to learn from in 2020.

No. 34: Colts select WR Michael Pittman Jr, USC

Grade: T.Y.

Pittman’s arrival should have T.Y. Hilton saying “thank you.” By boosting their receiving depth, the Pro Bowl deep threat should see fewer double-teams this fall, clearing a runway for him to return to form after a disappointing 2019.

No. 35: Lions select RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Grade: 1st.

Because for a long time, Swift looked like he’d be the only running back selected in the first round this spring. That honor instead went to LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Swift’s versatility on the ground and through the air, along with his spot in the UGA tailback pipeline and his relative lack of mileage, make him an elite NFL running back prospect.

No. 36: Giants select S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Grade: X

If you’ve ever seen him play, Xavier McKinney, like the X-Men themselves, is a mutant. The Giants just got a first-round safety in the second round. Good pick, Abby the dog!

No. 37: Patriots select S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Grade: D-II

New England made Dugger the highest-drafted Division II athlete in a long, long time. He looked like he was playing Madden on rookie difficulty throughout his Lenoir-Rhyne career, absolutely smoking overmatched competition along the way. He can handle safety and special teams duties for the Pats, and he’s got the size and athleticism to star in the NFL.

No. 38: Panthers select Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Grade: Yeet.

Partially because Gross-Matos is strong and fast enough to completely yeet opposing tackles out of his way. Partially because just saying “yeet” would give you a closer pronunciation of his name than what Roger Goodell came up with.

No. 39: Dolphins select OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana

Grade: G and T

Hunt can play at either guard or tackle for the Dolphins — or both! Congrats, Tua, on the extra protection ... wherever the Dolphins line Hunt up. G&Ts, coincidentally, were the only way to get through the first half of Miami’s 2019 season.

No. 40: Texans select DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

Grade: Nuk.

Blacklock is a fine defensive tackle. And the Texans didn’t trade away any future picks to get him, which is off-brand but still good! But since he’s probably not going to be catching passes, he’s not going to fix Bill O’Brien’s dumbest mistake of 2020 (so far).

No. 41: Colts select RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Grade: A brandy old fashioned, sweet.

Indianapolis traded up to select one of the most prolific NCAA running backs in history. He’ll immediately add more firepower to the Colts’ upgraded offense (see above), but in terms of drinking cities he’s facing a massive downgrade by leaving Madison, Wisconsin. Indiana is a bring-your-own-Korbel state. Teach them well, Jonathan.

No. 42: Jaguars select WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Grade: B?

It’s the Jaguars. It’s a position of need. If he pans out, he’ll make a great trade demand in 2023. The circle will be unbroken.

No. 43: Bears select TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Grade: TETETETETETETETETE

Including Kmet, Chicago currently has nine tight ends under contract, and that’s even after releasing Trey Burton this spring. That’s ... a lot? Feels like a lot. Former Bears wideout Earl Bennett thinks that’s a lot.

WHY BEARS! WHY?!?!?!?! — Earl B. Bennett (@EarlBBennett) April 25, 2020

No. 44: Browns select S Grant Delpit, LSU

Grade: Ennui

This move makes a ton of sense, just like the Browns’ picks on Thursday. And, no matter how smart they are in the offseason, it never ever matters for Cleveland.

No. 45: Buccaneers select DB Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Grade: A! An honest-to-goodness A!

Winfield is a little small, but he’s so, so good. Tampa Bay took a Tom Brady-protecting offensive lineman with their first pick, waited a day, and then still got a safety with first-round ability 32 picks later. The Buccaneers’ crazy-optimistic offseason continues.

No. 46: Broncos select WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State

Grade: John Elway, arms dealer

The Denver GM found his franchise QB (probably) when Drew Lock fell to the second round last spring. He’s all-in when it comes to surrounding him with receiving talent. Courtland Sutton and 2019 first-rounder Noah Fant are already on the roster, but now the Broncos have also added Jerry Jeudy and now Hamler with their first two picks of 2020.

Gee, you think Denver might throw the ball this season?

No. 47: Falcons select DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Grade: Pretty good!

Davidson was the second-best defensive tackle on his own roster (behind Derrick Brown) but still one of the top five interior linemen in the country. Now he gets to work alongside Grady Jarrett, which is ... probably gonna feel familiar, I bet.

No. 48: Seahawks select edge Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Grade: Who?

Just like in the first round of the draft, the Seahawks made another signature “who the hell is this guy?” pick in the second round when they traded up to get Taylor. Taylor now joins Jordyn Brooks atop what is turning out to be a very on-brand Seattle draft class.