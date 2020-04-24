Is D’Andre Swift’s swole dad eligible for the NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions improved their offense early in Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft when they picked Georgia running back D’Andre Swift with the 35th overall selection. He’s a two-time All-SEC selection who rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.

It’s a big addition for the Lions, who haven’t had a player eclipse 1,200 rushing yards in a season since Barry San ... wait. Who the hell is that?!

Darren Swift is the owner of Swift Fit, a gym in North Philadelphia. It’s not too surprising just by looking at him that he raised a professional athlete. He looks like he could lace up some cleats right now and bulldoze through an NFL defensive line,

For that matter, how did he not make it on Dan Kadar’s list of top prospects available in Day 2? Why was every team not docked a letter grade for passing on Darren Swift in Round 1?

Draft Darren Swift right away.