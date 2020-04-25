The final 2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

In what was a unique 2020 NFL Draft, things turned out to be mostly normal. While teams made picks from their homes, the draft started as we expected with Joe Burrow and Chase Young leading the way.

Things opened up after that. There were several surprise picks in the back of the first round and a bunch of trades on the second and third days of the draft.

At first glance, no teams had better drafts than the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team had more of a head-scratching draft than the Green Bay Packers.

These way-too-early grades below are based on a combination of factors, starting with player value. It’s much less about player quality and more where they’re drafted. After that, filling needs and personnel fit are considered. Early picks get weighted higher. No team gets dinged for a Day 3 pick, but their grade can improve slightly for a good one. Not addressing a need in the draft knocks a grade slightly. And let’s be honest, all teams draft for need to an extent.

Isaiah Simmons slipped to the Cardinals with the eighth pick in the draft, and he turned out to be too good to pass on. Simmons gives the Cardinals a versatile defender who can play multiple spots. He’s not a safety, and he’s not a linebacker. Simmons is both, and he should be an early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Cardinals arguably got the biggest steal of the draft by taking offensive tackle Josh Jones in the third round. Jones was my 21st ranked player overall in the draft, and fills the big need the Cardinals had at tackle. He’ll have to transition to the right side, but he has the athleticism to do so.

General manager Steve Keim then used his next two picks on defensive linemen in Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence. Fotu is a big run stopper, and Lawrence is a player who can line up at end in three-man fronts.

Grade: A-

When the Falcons released cornerback Desmond Trufant, replacing him in the draft became a priority. That’s the direction they went in the first round by taking Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. He fits Atlanta’s press scheme, and he has good tools and size.

After taking two offensive linemen in the first round in 2019, the Falcons added Temple’s Matt Hennessy to the line in the third round. He could push for the left guard job, or take over eventually for center Alex Mack, who is in a contract year.

The puzzling thing about Atlanta’s draft is the lack of a pass rusher. Second-round pick Marlon Davidson can provide some of that from the inside, but the Falcons need another edge player to go with free agent signing Dante Fowler.

Grade: C+

Baltimore Ravens

As they often do, the Ravens cleaned up in the draft. In the first round, the team let the best player available drop to them when they took LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28. He’s the sort of sideline-to-sideline linebacker Baltimore’s defense badly needed.

In the second round, the Ravens let another player fall to them in running back J.K. Dobbins. He was the fifth running back off the board, and could assume the lead running back role before long.

In the third round, Baltimore filled needs with its four picks. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the kind of player who can play inside and outside for Baltimore, wide receiver Devin Duvernay gives them a weapon in the slot, and linebacker Malik Harrison is good depth, at worst. Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State and fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson give the Ravens more bodies on the offensive line.

Grade: A

Without a first-round pick after trading for Stefon Diggs, the Bills still managed to find good values on the second and third days of the draft. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa isn’t a dangerous speed rusher on the edge, but he’s extremely solid. To me, he’s a lighter version of Cameron Heyward of the Steelers. He’s a player who can plug in at end to set the edge against the run, and do enough as a pass rusher. He was among my favorite Day 2 picks. Don’t forget, at one point some thought Epenesa might be a top-10 pick.

The Bills found a nice complement for Devin Singletary in the third round with Zack Moss of Utah. If he’s healthy, he’s a bulldozer running back who can shake off tacklers.

Don’t overlook the selection of quarterback Jake Fromm in the fifth round, either. Backup quarterbacks are a greater commodity than they’re given credit, and Fromm should be a good one based on his football smarts and competitiveness.

Taking two wide receivers was a little strange given how Buffalo’s offense is constructed. The Bills really needed to come out of this draft with an outside linebacker and guard at some point.

Grade: B

The Panthers got things started in a big way with their draft. Literally. The Panthers’ run defense was bad last season, but the addition of monstrous first-round pick Derrick Brown will greatly improve that area. Brown is a dominant lineman who can move blockers around with ease.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was a productive player in college, and gives the Panthers a physical and athletic edge player.

Jeremy Chinn is a big, fast, explosive safety who can play press man coverage and work in the box. The Panthers traded up at the end of the second round to get him, and in Chinn they should have a good starter.

The Panthers continued rounding out the defense on the third day of the draft with cornerback Troy Pride Jr., safety Kenny Robinson, and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy. Of those three, Robinson could make the quickest impact. The former XFL player has speed and is a willing tackler.

The Panthers needed to fix their defense, and they used all seven of their picks on that side of the ball.

Grade: B+

If a team can be made of all tight ends, the Bears are positioned to do it. Since the Bears didn’t have a first-round pick due to the Khalil Mack trade, Chicago’s first pick was on Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in the second round. It’s hard to completely fault the pick considering Kmet was the best tight end in the draft. But now the Bears literally have 10 tight ends.

The Bears followed that up in the second round by taking Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who some thought might have been picked in the first round. Chicago doesn’t have much at cornerback after Kyle Fuller, so getting Johnson was the team’s best selection. The Bears doubled up on the position in the fourth round with Georgia Southern’s Kindle Vildor.

Fifth-round pick Trevis Gibson has value as a long linebacker who can play the run and do enough as a pass rusher. The problem with this draft is the lack of offensive linemen until the seventh round.

Grade: C+

As expected for months, the Bengals got things started with quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU. After several years of middling play by Andy Dalton, the Bengals now have a quarterback to build their franchise around. Burrow should quickly assert himself as the team’s leader thanks to his toughness and moxie. On the field, Burrow excels at exploiting the weaknesses in a defense and maneuvering around the pocket.

In the second round, the Bengals got Burrow a weapon in Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. He gives the Bengals a wide receiver who can high-point the ball and get physical with defensive backs. He’s not a speed receiver, but he fits nicely with the type of throws Burrow can make.

Cincinnati’s linebacker play has been suspect for years, so it makes sense that the team would take two — Logan Wilson of Wyoming and Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachian State — with back-to-back picks. Davis-Gaither is the model of a current linebacker who has speed and athleticism to burn. Wilson is a good three-down inside linebacker who should quickly assume a starting job.

Notre Dame pass rusher Khalid Kareem should provide good depth and Kansas offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji has nice developmental potential.

Grade: A-

No team in the NFL needed a left tackle more than the Browns. They got a player they hope can be one, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, in the first round. After playing on the right side in college and high school, Wills will have work to do to make the move to Baker Mayfield’s blind side.

For the second year in a row, the Browns took an LSU defensive back who was in free fall. Last year it was cornerback Greedy Williams, and this year it was safety Grant Delpit. If Delpit’s tackling can be improved, he can be the exact type of safety Cleveland needs.

Center Nick Harris of Washington, taken in fifth round, should be the eventual replacement for J.C. Tretter. He’s a quick center who specializes in pass protection. The Browns got a steal with their last pick in wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan. The quarterback play at Michigan has been awful, and Peoples-Jones could be the replacement for Rashard Higgins.

Grade: B+

I’m seemingly the only person in the minority of not liking the selection of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round. It just didn’t make sense to draft at No. 2 wide receiver with the 17th pick on a team that had so many glaring needs on defense. Namely, K’Lavon Chaisson, who was taken a few picks later, had value and filled a need.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, taken in the second round, gives the Cowboys the player they needed in the secondary. He’s a big cornerback who should push for a starting job following the departure of Byron Jones. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was a nice pickup in the third round. If his production ever matches his athleticism, watch out. Tulsa defensive back Reggie Robinson II in the fourth round was a smart depth pickup.

Grade: B-

It’s clear that Denver’s goal in this draft was to help second-year quarterback Drew Lock. They did that with two back-to-back wide receivers starting with Jerry Jeudy in the first round. Denver was lucky that Jeudy was around with the 15th pick. He’s the best wide receiver in the draft, and gives Lock a dependable pass catcher. Jeudy is a stellar route runner, has speed and his hands are good.

The team’s second-round pick was used on Penn State’s KJ Hamler. If there is a DeSean Jackson in this draft, it is Hamler. His game is speed and more speed. Speaking of, the Broncos got Lock another speedy target in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri in the fourth round. A year after taking Noah Fant, the Broncos now have two young tight ends to diversify their offense.

The Broncos were one of several teams that had three third-round picks, and their first selection in that round went to cornerback Michael Ojemudia. He’s a bigger cornerback with speed, so he should start opposite A.J. Bouye.

Nose tackle was a big need for the Broncos, and they got one of the better ones in the draft in the third round with McTelvin Agim of Arkansas. If he’s healthy, guard Netane Muti will be a steal. The problem with this draft is a lack of an offensive tackle.

Grade: B+

The mindset of the Lions in the draft this year was finding impact players. That’s what they got, starting with Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in the first round. After trading Darius Slay, the selection of Okudah became obvious. It was no reach, though. Okudah is one of the elite players in this draft, and should help fix the NFL’s worst past defense.

The Lions followed that up in the second round by taking the draft’s best running back in D’Andre Swift of Georgia. He should be a factor in the run game and pass offense. If Julian Okwara, the team’s third-round pick can stay healthy, he can be the type of pass rusher the Lions have needed for a few seasons.

The Lions also added some toughness, taking guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg in the middle of the draft.

Grade: B

Green Bay Packers

The Packers had a strange draft. As Aaron Rodgers enters his 16th season, it was clear the Packers needed to get him weapons in the passing offense. That didn’t happen. Not only did the Packers draft Rodgers’ replacement in Jordan Love of Utah State, but they traded up to get him. Rodgers has three years left on his contract. What if Love doesn’t see the field before then? But maybe Love sees the field early, like Patrick Mahomes did in Kansas City, and I look like a fool.

Late in the second round, the Packers took running back AJ Dillon. Aaron Jones is going into a contract year, so taking a running back makes sense in that regard. Dillon doesn’t have a lot of wiggle, but he was productive in college. Tight end Josiah Deguara, taken in the third round, is a decent pass catching tight end.

The Packers continued to ignore the passing offense on Day 3 of the draft by taking three players on defense and three offensive linemen. My favorite Day 3 choice for the Packers was offensive lineman Jon Runyan.

Grade: D

After not having a first-round pick following the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Texans got a first-round player in defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. The TCU product is more than capable of replacing D.J. Reader on the line. Houston’s run defense needs help, so it’s not a surprise to see them take a player like Blacklock.

Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was a steal in third round. He’s a good pass rusher who can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt. Offensive tackle Charlie Heck was an intriguing Day 3 pick. There are parts of his game that need work, but at 6’8 and 311 pounds, his size can make him worth the risk.

Grade: B

Trading for DeForest Buckner meant the Colts didn’t have a first-round pick, but they made up for it on the second and third days of the draft. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the type of big pass catcher the Colts need. T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell are good speed receivers with shiftiness and Pittman gives Indianapolis a physical possession player.

If running back Jonathan Taylor can protect the ball a little better, the Colts have a player who can take carries from Marlon Mack. Safety Julian Blackmon, taken in the third round, would have been more highly considered if he wasn’t coming off an ACL injury.

The Colts made the first big splash of Day 3 of the draft by taking Washington quarterback Jacob Eason. He’s all tools at this point. But if he can learn behind Philip Rivers, the Colts could have their quarterback of the future.

Grade: B

Cornerback C.J. Henderson was the player the Jaguars needed in the first round after moving on from A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. Taking Henderson at No. 9 was a little high, but the Jaguars couldn’t risk trading back and losing out on the draft’s second-best cornerback. Like getting Josh Allen last year, the Jaguars were lucky with an edge rusher in the first round with K’Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 overall. If Yannick Ngakoue is gone, Chaisson is the replacement.

Laviska Shenault was the ninth wide receiver drafted, but I thought he should have gone much higher than where Jacksonville took him in the second round. If he’s used properly, he can be a highly productive player who adds an element of physicality to Jacksonville’s offense. Jacksonville’s run defense was bolstered by third-round pick Davon Hamilton.

Of Jacksonville’s three fourth-round picks, cornerback Josiah Scott was my favorite. He’s not very big, but he has good speed. He should be a nice slot player for the Jaguars. Wide receiver Collin Johnson is like the D.K. Metcalf of this draft. His best role is a vertical threat, so the Jaguars will have to use him correctly.

Grade: B+

Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need to do much. The value of taking a running back in the first round can be debated, but at pick No. 32 it’s not that big of a deal. Kansas City used that selection on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU. He’s a dynamic running back who is compact, fast and violent with the ball in his hands.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. scared some teams because of his off-field issues, but he’s an impressive athlete who stars in coverage. Third-round pick Lucas Niang had first-round buzz early in his college career. If he’s healthy, he’s the type of player who can eventually succeed the great Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

The Chiefs could have done more at cornerback after losing several this offseason. L’Jarius Sneed, taken in the fourth round, is more of a safety/cornerback tweener.

Grade: B-

The Raiders obviously wanted wide receivers, using three of their first four picks on the position. Henry Ruggs III was a surprising choice at No. 12 overall, but Ruggs’ speed adds a new dimension to Las Vegas’ offense. Lynn Bowden Jr., the team’s third-round pick, could be a lot of fun if he’s used correctly. He’s a wide receiver who can do a little of everything on offense. Bryan Edwards of South Carolina, the team’s second third-round pick, compares favorably to current Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Perhaps Las Vegas’ best pick was their last one. In the fourth round, the team took Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson. He is a big-time competitor who will get physical with receivers during their routes. He could be stellar moved inside to cover the slot.

The Raiders also got a pair of Clemson players in safety/linebacker Tanner Muse and guard John Simpson. They should provide good depth.

Grade: B-

What you think of the Chargers’ draft begins and ends with what you think about quarterback Justin Herbert. Instead of trading up to take Tua Tagovailloa, the Chargers held at No. 6 and took Herbert. He’ll be relied upon to replace Philip Rivers and be the face of the franchise. No pressure.

The Chargers jumped back into the first round to take linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 23 overall. After releasing Thomas Davis, getting a quality linebacker was a must for the Chargers. Murray has range and power, so he should be an asset against the run. He only adds to a loaded Los Angeles defense.

With Melvin Gordon now gone, the Chargers needed a new running back to pair with Austin Ekeler. When there was a run on the position, the Chargers jumped on Joshua Kelley of UCLA in the fourth round. He’s a shifty and agile runner between the tackles, and will wait for a running lane to open. Maybe more importantly, he is one of the best pass blocking running backs in the draft.

The major flaw in this draft class is the lack of an offensive tackle. Getting Bryan Bulaga this offseason was fine. But Sam Tevi struggled last season on the right side.

Grade: B-

Los Angeles Rams

The draft for the Rams this year was about getting pieces to help fix their offense. The team’s first pick was used on running back Cam Akers in the second round. With Todd Gurley gone, a running back was a must in this draft. In Akers, they have a big but quick running back who can get out onto the second level in a hurry.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson, the team’s other second-round pick, is like Jerry Jeudy lite for the Rams. He’s a very good route runner, shrugs off press coverage and has good hands. He’s not a speedy receiver, but he fits the Rams’ offense.

The Rams built up the back seven of their defense with Terrell Lewis, Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller. If they can get one starting safety out of Burgess and Fuller, this is a good draft.

This grade would be better if the Rams targeted a guard at some point before the seventh round.

Grade: B-

Miami had a load of picks going into the draft, and they took a load of players. That started with three first-round picks beginning with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Whether or not this ends up being a good pick is dependent on Tagovailoa’s health. If he can play two healthy contracts for the Dolphins he should give them the type of franchise quarterback play they haven’t had since Dan Marino.

Even before the Dolphins took Tagovailoa they had to improve their offensive line. That’s what they did by taking Austin Jackson in the first round and Robert Hunt in the second. Jackson needs some developmental work, but he has the potential to be a good starting left tackle. Hunt is likely to move from right tackle to guard in the NFL. Solomon Kindley, taken in the fourth round, provides good depth at guard as well.

Of course, under head coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins took plenty of players on defense. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was a surprise first-round pick. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, taken in the second round, had some first-round buzz before the season. Defensive end Curtis Weaver was a steal in the fifth round.

Taking a long snapper was strange. Especially so instead of getting a running back. Maybe Malcolm Perry from Navy will be that player, but with so many picks, the Dolphins could have found a running back at some point.

Grade: B-

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had one of the best drafts in the entire NFL this year. That started with the 22nd pick, taking LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The consensus fourth-best wide receiver in the draft, Jefferson is a weapon out of the slot, and had 111 catches in 2019. For the Vikings, he should work outside. Jefferson gives the Vikings a seamless transition from Stefon Diggs, the player they traded for the No. 22 selection.

The team smartly traded down in the first round with San Francisco and landed cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31. He’s a good scheme fit in Mike Zimmer’s defense and is a player who can set the tone in the secondary. The Vikings also added cornerback Cameron Dantzler in the third round, helping shore up a sore spot in Minnesota’s defense. Second-round pick Ezra Cleveland has starting potential at left tackle. Fourth-round pick D.J. Wonnum is the type of lanky developmental pass rusher Zimmer loves. His comparison was Danielle Hunter, so the choice makes a lot of sense.

Fourth-round pick James Lynch is a player who can play outside and inside, which is good for Minnesota’s roster construction. Of the team’s roughly 528 Day 3 picks, Lynch is the best one. Defensive end Kenny Willekes could be a nice rotational piece.

Grade: A

As expected, the Patriots traded out of the first round. In fact, the Patriots traded all but one of their scheduled picks during the draft. Going into the draft, I thought this would be one where Bill Belichick leaned into defense and his comfort zone, and that’s what happened.

The team’s first pick ended up being Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger, a hybrid safety and linebacker. With Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung getting up there in age, Dugger could be a starting safety soon for the Patriots.

The Patriots then took a pair of versatile edge players in Josh Uche in the second round and Anfernee Jennings in the second round. They’re players who can line up at linebacker, standing up at the edge or with their hand down. This is how the Patriots replace Kyle Van Noy.

Those two picks were followed by two tight ends in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. New England’s need at tight end last season was obvious, and these two fill that hole. The Patriots found a replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski and drafted three offensive linemen.

This was an extremely Bill Belichick draft. The big problem is no quarterback.

Grade: B

The Saints were one of the teams in the NFL with the fewest roster holes going into the draft. And that was proven by the moves they made on Day 2. They maneuvered around and took pass rushing linebacker Zack Baun in the second round and tight end Adam Trautmann in the third. Baun fills the need at linebacker the Saints had after A.J. Klein left this offseason. Trautman was regarded as the top tight end by some in the draft. He’s a solid backup to Jared Cook.

In the first round, the Saints took center Cesar Ruiz from Michigan. The best true interior blocker in the draft, Ruiz could play center or guard in New Orleans.

While the Saints didn’t have a lot of needs going into the draft, it was a surprise they didn’t take a wide receiver or look for an eventual heir to quarterback Drew Brees until the seventh round.

Grade: B

The Giants surprised some in the first round by taking Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in the first round. But if you think about it, it’s the most pro ready true left tackle in the draft. On a team with a young quarterback, that’s what the Giants need.

In the second round, the Giants were able to take Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. Many thought he could come off the board in the middle of the first round. McKinney gives the Giants a safety who excels at coming down into the box and making tackles. He’s good enough in coverage too.

The Giants doubled up on offensive tackles taking developmental right tackle Matt Peart of Connecticut in the third round. They also added Oregon guard Shane Lemieux.

The issue with New York’s picks is the lack of a linebacker until they took Cam Brown in the middle of the draft’s third day. While McKinney and Jabrill Peppers are capable playing a hybrid role, New York’s linebacker group is thin on talent.

Grade: B

For the sake of Sam Darnold, the Jets needed a left tackle. And they got literally the biggest one in the draft by taking Louisville’s Mekhi Becton in the first round. To use a Mike Mayockism, Becton is this draft’s dancing bear. He’s a powerful blocker who can get out to the edge and he can finish off blockers. Even better, the Jets could wait until pick No. 12 to get him.

The Jets then got some help for Darnold with wide receiver Denzel Mims in the second round and running back La’Mical Perine in the fourth. Mims should automatically assume the No. 1 receiver role in New York.

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was a good risk to take in the fifth round. If he’s healthy he can be a starting cornerback on the outside for the Jets.

Grade: B+

Arguably the biggest need in the entire NFL going into the draft was the Eagles and a wide receiver. That was satisfied with the selection of Jalen Reagor of TCU at No. 21. That was a little high for Reagor, but the Eagles had to get a receiver early.

Philadelphia then shocked everyone by taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Head coach Doug Pederson will be able to fit Hurts in somehow, and maybe he’ll be their Taysom Hill. But is that a player you take with the 53rd pick in the draft?

Linebacker Davion Taylor is still raw, as he only played two games of high school football, but he’s a solid hybrid linebacker/safety with great athleticism. Getting John Hightower was a nice pickup on Day 3 of the draft.

It’s a big head scratcher why Philadelphia didn’t target a cornerback at any point.

Grade: C-

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers didn’t pick until the second round after sending their first-round pick to Miami for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Second-round pick Chase Claypool gives the Steelers a wide receiver who can develop into the team’s No. 1 target if Juju Smith-Schuster leaves after this season. He’s a physical wide out and gives the Steelers something different compared to the other receivers on the roster.

Alex Highsmith, taken 102nd overall, gives the Steelers the type of versatile pass rusher they need. It’s a pick you could see coming because he fits the mold perfectly in Pittsburgh. Highsmith’s first step will get him on the field right now. If he can get stronger to play the run better, he can become a starter for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers got two players in the fourth round who should be solid contributors. Running back Anthony McFarland is a nice compliment for James Conner. His speed in the open field is impressive. Guard Kevin Dotson is a nice depth piece who could push free agent signing Stefen Wisniewski for the starting left guard job.

Grade: B+

Going into the draft, everyone seemed sure that the 49ers would use their first pick in the first round on a wide receiver and then trade out of the first round to accumulate draft capital. Neither of those things happened. The 49ers did maneuver around a couple times in the first round and landed two starting players, but they did it in a different order.

The team used the 14th pick on defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, a massive and unique athlete who will replace DeForest Buckner. Then the team traded up from No. 25 to 31 to take wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State. He’s a big impact player after the catch and fits nicely in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The cost to move up six spots, though, was expensive.

I liked the pick of tight end Charlier Woerner in the sixth round. He’s a good blocker, and is a better receiver than he often got to show at Georgia.

Grade: B-

The Seahawks went against the expectation and didn’t trade their first-round pick for the first time since 2011. It was an even bigger surprise when Seattle used their pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. It’s hard to see where Brooks fits on Seattle’s defense. Bobby Wagner just got a massive contract, and is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Last year the Seahawks picked Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven. This one is a head scratcher.

The Seahawks made up for it the rest of the draft. The team took edge rusher Darrell Taylor in the second round, filling their big need at pass rusher. Guard Damien Lewis from LSU is a nice system fit in Seattle. My favorite pick Seattle made came in the fourth round with tight end Colby Parkinson. He has the size to create mismatches and has a surprising level of speed in his game.

Taking Alton Robinson of Syracuse was another good Day 3 pick. It was smart to double down on edge rushers with the hope that one Robinson or Taylor works out. Robinson is a little bit better of a standup player.

Grade: C

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are in win-now mode after bringing in quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason. They further proved as much by moving up one pick in the first round to take offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. This is the exact player the Buccaneers needed to get. The trade up cost them a fourth-round pick, but it’s understandable given the need and value fit of Wirfs.

Tampa aced the second round too, taking Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He’s a big-play defensive back who should start immediately for the Buccaneers. There was a run in the second round on safeties, and the Buccaneers lucked out when Winfield was still available.

Don’t be shocked if running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn pushes Ronald Jones for the starting job in the backfield. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson was highly productive in college and gives the Buccaneers a dependable pass catcher. He could be a weapon in the slot.

Grade: A

You could see the pick of offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson coming a mile away for the Titans. The massive right tackle is the perfect system fit in Tennessee’s run-based offense. He’ll replace Jack Conklin and give the Titans a blocker who can open massive holes for Derrick Henry.

Second-round pick Kristian Fulton should help the Titans fix their 24th ranked pass defense. Adoree’ Jackson has been uneven throughout his career and Logan Ryan has yet to be re-signed. The Titans also let LeShaun Sims and Tramaine Brock walk this offseason. If Fulton can clean up a couple areas of his game, he should start as a rookie.

Running back Darrynton Evans, taken in the third round, is a nice replacement for Dion Lewis, a cap casualty this offsesaon.

Grade: B+

Washington

Even though it adds to the team’s strength already, taking defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick in the draft was the right move by Washington. He is the latest superstar pass rusher to go highly in the draft and is a similar prospect, in terms of quality, as Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garret and Joey and Nick Bosa.

Washington smartly added wide receiver help to go with 2019 third-round pick Terry McLaurin. In the third round the team took Antonio Gibson of Memphis and in the fourth added Antonio Gandy-Golden. Gibson is a player who can line up at multiple positions and gives Washington a nice versatile piece. Gandy-Golden is a nice outside threat who has size and athleticism.

The big question about Washington’s draft is whether or not they did enough to replace left tackle Trent Williams. The team took LSU’s Saahdiq Charles in the fourth round, and he’ll need to be coached hard.

Grade: B+