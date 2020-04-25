The Minnesota Vikings have been busy in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team entered the draft with two first-round picks after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in March. In the first three rounds, the Vikings picked LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney, Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, and Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

So how in the world did Minnesota amass 13 (THIRTEEN!) draft picks in the last four rounds? It only took a couple trades:

The Vikings traded back six spots from the 25th pick to 31st. The 49ers wanted to move up to secure Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and they sent Minnesota fourth- and fifth-round picks to make it happen. The next trade didn’t happen until the final minutes of Day 2. With the New Orleans Saints determined to land Dayton tight end Adam Trautman before the end of the night, Minnesota slid out of the third round altogether. To get the Vikings’ 105th overall pick, the Saints gave up fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-round selections.

And voila, just like that the Vikings have the following draft picks heading into Day 3:

4th round (No. 117) via Bucs through 49ers

4th round (No. 130) via Saints

4th round (No. 132)

5th round (No. 155) via Browns through Bills

5th round (No. 169) via Saints

5th round (No. 176) via 49ers

6th round (No. 201) via Bills

6th round (No. 203) via Saints

6th round (No. 205)

7th round (No. 219) via Dolphins

7th round (No. 244) via Packers through Saints

7th round (No. 249)

7th round (No. 253)

New Orleans, on the other hand, has no picks left after taking Trautman.

Owning a baker’s dozen of late-round draft picks can be a bit of a burden, though. Minnesota was a playoff team a year ago and is too good to expect even eight rookies to make the final roster, let alone 17.

The Vikings will probably spend the last day of the draft using their extra capital to move up for players they covet. Perhaps they’ll even be able to trade some of those selections away for additional picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Either way, it’s unlikely the Vikings actually draft 13 players Saturday.