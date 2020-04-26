By the time the clock struck 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, 255 players heard their names called at the 2020 NFL Draft. Many will go on to have an impact in the league as rookies — but they won’t be alone.

Every year, players rise up from the ranks of the undrafted to earn their spot on NFL rosters and work their way into starting lineups. Tony Romo, Wes Welker, Jason Peters, Kurt Warner, and John Randle all went from unwanted on draft day(s) and into starring roles on Sundays.

Every college football fan has a player they love who didn’t do enough to convince scouts they were worthy of a draft slot. They still have plenty to offer, however.

These are the undrafted free agents we’re most excited about after the conclusion of the draft and where they’ve signed so far.

You might not know anything about Blankenship whatsoever, but just tell me this: How can you not draft this dude?

Blankenship is not only known for his signature glasses that he wears during games, but he’s also an excellent placekicker. During his Georgia career he made 80 of his 97 field goal attempts (82.47 percent) and won the 2019 Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker.

Blankenship is signing with the Colts, where he could potentially serve as 47-year-old Adam Vinatieri’s replacement, if he ever retires.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy, S, Université de Montréal

Signed with: Green Bay Packers

Dequoy was a celebrated U Sports defender — Canada’s equivalent to the NCAA. The Montreal Carabin is skilled in coverage along the slot and capable, at 6’2 and a still-growing 198 pounds, as a run defender. A 4.35-second 40 time suggests he’ll be a stout deep ball retriever in a system that can help him apply his Canadian football skills to the American gridiron.

The Packers plan to try him out at cornerback and safety.

Jackson Erdmann, QB, St. John’s (Minnesota)

Signed with: TBD

Erdmann’s blindside protector, Ben Bartch, was drafted in the fourth round by the Jaguars. That was an anomaly for a Division III player — even one as talented as the former Johnnie blocker. Erdmann started his career as a walk-on at Penn State before emerging as one of college football’s most prolific passers. He was the 2018 Division III player of the year and has thrown for 8,490 yards and 94 touchdowns the past two seasons. At 6’4 and 215 pounds, he sure looks like the kind of developmental player on which NFL teams should make a small wager.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Signed with: Seattle Seahawks

Gordon didn’t hear his name called during the draft, which was a little surprising. The QB’s journey to even be mentioned as an NFL prospect is impressive, though. He’s a former zero-star recruit who started his career at JUCO City College of San Francisco. There, Gordon led his team to a 12-1 record and a California Community College Athletic Association championship.

He then transferred to Washington State, where he was a backup, including for now-Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew. When he finally got to start for the Cougs last season, Gordon accounted for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns. He set both conference single-season records for passing touchdowns and yards, as well as total offense (5,559) and completions (493).

He signed with the Seahawks and will try to earn a roster spot as Russell Wilson’s backup.

Guidry was the rare Utah prospect who didn’t get drafted this weekend. The collegiate track athlete brings elite speed — A 4.29-second 40 time! — to the lineup. Though he’s short for a sideline position at 5’9, he could be a valuable slot presence whose closing skills can erase slants in the middle of the field. He’s more of a pure athlete than a cornerback, despite spending three seasons as a starter with the Utes. But he was still a vital cog in a powerful secondary that saw three other members taken in the draft this year.

He could fill a similar role in the NFL with the Jets, who had a need at cornerback but only used a fifth-round pick on the position this draft.

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Signed with: New York Jets

Yes, there are now two Lamar Jacksons in the NFL. Jackson, a cornerback out of Nebraska, started for three seasons for the Huskers and was an integral part of their defense. As a senior in 2019, he finished with a career-high 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, three picks, and two forced fumbles. He finished his Nebraska career with 22 pass breakups, which ranks 10th in school history.

It would have been cool if the former Nebraska corner had signed with the Ravens, but instead he’s headed to the cornerback-needy Jets.

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Signed with: Washington

Randy’s son went undrafted, despite his tremendous bloodlines and a spot on the reigning national champions. Moss had little pre-2019 impact in a college career that went from NC State to LSU with a medical redshirt in between, but his final season (47 catches, 570 yards, four TDs) was promising enough that he was expected to hear his name called this weekend.

Then he languished all the way to the free-agent pile. While he lacks the length (6’2) and athleticism that made his father a star, he can handle himself as a blocker and spring free for big gains downfield. He moves smoothly but not explosively — though when the rubber meets the road, he’s been able to create the separation needed to be a viable target downfield.

Moss was unable to work out at the combine after his medical exams revealed he had a fractured foot, which might’ve hurt his draft stock. If he’s healthy, he could be a coup for a Washington team without a No. 1 tight end.

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Signed with: Dallas Cowboys

Parker’s cousin, Isaiah Coulter, became the first URI player drafted since 1986 when the Texans selected him in the fifth round. While Coulter has tremendous potential, he wasn’t the Rams’ most productive wideout.

That honor goes to Parker, who led the Rams in receiving yards all four years he played in Kingston. Though the 6’2 wideout may not have the NFL potential that helped Coulter become a Day 3 pick, he was a beast for Rhode Island. He led the CAA — one of FCS’ top conferences — in most receiving categories last fall.

He won’t challenge the top of the Cowboys’ depth chart, but he has a chance to catch on if he brings that level of production to Dallas this offseason.

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

Signed with: Los Angeles Rams

If nothing else, Perkins showed in two seasons with Virginia that he’s a gamer. The 6’3 quarterback led his team to the Orange Bowl in 2019 and gave the tough Florida defense a run for its money. Despite the Cavaliers entering as a two-touchdown underdog, Perkins threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-28 loss.

He’s certainly a project at the next level who needs to develop into more than a one-read and bail passer. But Perkins smashed school records at Virginia and brings a lot of upside and versatility to the Rams, whose QB room only consists of Jared Goff and John Wolford.

Pinkney could have been a Day 2 pick in 2018. Instead, he returned to a Vanderbilt team with an uncertain quarterback situation and struggled. The combination of a disappointing senior year and a slow performance at the NFL Scouting Combine — a 4.96-second 40-yard time — helped turn him from draft asset to a free agent.

Some of this freefall was out of his control. His breakthrough 2018 (50 catches, 774 yards, seven TDs) came alongside Kyle Shurmur, one of the steadiest quarterbacks in Vanderbilt history. That situation degraded to Riley Neal, Deuce Wallace, and Mo Hasan in 2019, leaving him in the lurch when it came to reliable targets downfield. It also left Vandy fans to wonder where the productive TE from the prior season had gone.

The Falcons are light on proven tight ends after losing Austin Hooper to free agency. If Pinkney can prove his senior season was a fluke, then he can end up being a valuable weapon for Matt Ryan.

Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Signed with: Cleveland Browns

Taylor is an extremely raw prospect — he first played basketball at South Carolina State before turning his focus back to football — but at 6’8 and 308 pounds, he’s a lean, agile specimen. There are immediate downsides to his game; he needs to refine his technique and requires a multi-year investment. Even so, he’s capable of becoming a Sunday starter for a team willing to put in the work on a massive blocker who stands out as one of the most athletic linemen of his class.

And every year, one thing we know about the Browns is that they can never have too many linemen.