The winner of the NFL offseason, the team that spends the offseason building up its roster the most, is often never a winner on the field. The team that makes the biggest splashes in free agency and the draft is usually too boastful about its offseason achievements. And we know one thing about the NFL: If you think you’ve arrived when you haven’t, the NFL will humble you. Just ask the 2019 Browns.

Well, the team that has done the best roster building this offseason is the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ve done it quietly, though, and I do believe they have a chance to succeed this season and certainly in the future.

The Chargers seem to always be the team that’s almost there. Almost close enough to winning the division. Almost winning the conference title. Almost making the Super Bowl.

So what changes have they made this offseason to turn those almosts into success? Let’s take a look.

4 areas the Chargers have built their roster the most this offseason

1. Quarterback

The Chargers were led to these almost finishes under quarterback Philip Rivers, who they moved on from earlier this offseason. It had to happen. He’s getting old, and his arm isn’t as strong. He can’t move at all in the pocket, which is something almost every young quarterback in the NFL can do. They can escape poor protection and make plays with their legs. Rivers can’t.

The Chargers potentially upgraded that position by drafting quarterback Justin Herbert, a long-term solution to the position. I’m higher on Herbert than most. He’s got the opportunity to learn behind Tyrod Taylor and he finally gets the weapons he never had at Oregon.

2. Offensive line

The Chargers’ offensive line has been subpar for years. Since 2017, their OL only once ranked higher than 26th in either run or pass protection according to Pro Football Focus. Well, it should be better in 2020.

The Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Panthers for right guard Trai Turner. The trade benefitted LA, since Turner is younger and under contract for longer. While the Chargers haven’t replaced Okung at left tackle yet, they could sign a veteran free agent like Jason Peters or Donald Penn.

Then in free agency, the Chargers added longtime Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga. That was one of my favorite free agent signings because of its value.

3. Skill positions

We know the Chargers have skill position depth, and they made sure to keep tight end Hunter Henry, even if it was with the franchise tag. There’s not a single elite offense in the NFL without a quality tight end, and the Chargers kept theirs.

We often see value in the draft with running backs in the later rounds, and the Chargers added Joshua Kelley from UCLA in the fourth round. Kelley had a monster end to the 2018 season, then was hurt and played in a bad offense in 2019. He has a chance to be an awesome complement to Austin Ekeler and contribute on third down to start.

4. The defense

Looking to the defense, the Chargers were 25th against the rush, according to Football Outsiders. So, they added Linval Joseph, an outstanding run-stuffing defensive tackle. In the draft, they traded back up in the first round for Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma, a linebacker who can run but also bring the wood inside. While the value might not have been the best by trading up, it fit a need.

Their pass defense was ranked 20th, but it should be better with the addition of Chris Harris Jr., a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Add a healthy Derwin James for the entire 2020 campaign, and the Chargers have both improved all aspects of their defense.

Being the winner of the offseason doesn’t always equal wins in the regular season. That might even be the case for the Chargers in 2020, especially if the rookie Herbert starts at quarterback.

However, they filled the needs of their roster in an economical way and have done an awesome job of setting up their franchise for the future.