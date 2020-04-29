Steve Hutchinson earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame by being one of the meanest, most dominant interior offensive linemen to ever play the game. But his lasting legacy in the NFL only had a little bit to do with his blocking prowess.

The former guard, who played for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans during his 12-year career, is responsible for a rule change that still affects free agency today. Because of Hutchinson, “poison pill” clauses are illegal in NFL contracts.

The Vikings used a sneaky trick to land Steve Hutchinson

There are a few different ways a team can prevent a player from leaving in free agency. If a new contract can’t be agreed upon, NFL teams are allowed to use a franchise tag to essentially guarantee at least another year of that player’s services. A cheaper, lesser-used option is the transition tag.

The latter tag allows a player to shop his services on the free agency market, but gives his original team the opportunity to match any contract offer he receives.

The Seahawks gave Hutchinson the transition tag after his All-Pro season in 2005. He began negotiating with the Vikings, but they had the tall task of extending him an offer so rich that the Seahawks would be OK with letting an elite offensive lineman leave. So Minnesota decided to be creative and add a “poison pill” clause instead.

The Vikings gave Hutchinson a contract that ensured his entire salary would become guaranteed if any other offensive lineman on the team had a higher salary. That was no problem for Minnesota. The seven-year, $49 million contract would be the most lucrative deal for a Vikings lineman. However, the Seahawks had future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones, who signed a seven-year deal in 2005 worth over $50 million.

Seattle couldn’t match the offer without ruining its salary cap situation. It filed a grievance with the league alleging the contract was unfair, but an arbitrator ruled in favor of the Vikings.

The Seahawks instantly sought revenge

Seattle signed Vikings receiver Nate Burleson — a restricted free agent who had been tendered by Minnesota — to a seven-year, $49 million offer just days after losing Hutchinson. Yep, those are the same exact terms the Vikings used to snatch Hutchinson, with the caveat that $34.5 million of Burleson’s deal was in a three-year team option at the tail end of the contract.

The Seahawks added a not-so-subtle poison pill of their own: Burleson’s contract would be fully guaranteed if he played five or more games in the state of Minnesota.

The joke was still on the Seahawks, though. The restricted free agency tender meant they had to send a third-round pick to the Vikings for signing Burleson. It didn’t help that Burleson averaged just 439.5 receiving yards in his four seasons with the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Hutchinson was a Pro Bowler in his first four seasons with the Vikings and an All-Pro in three.

When a new collective bargaining agreement was signed in 2011, it included language to make sure no team could be screwed over like Seattle. Part of that CBA reads:

“No Offer Sheet may contain a Principal Term that would create rights or obligations for the Old Club that differ in any way (including but not limited to the amount of compensation that would be paid, the circumstances in which compensation would be guaranteed, or the circumstances in which other contractual rights would or would not vest) from the rights or obligations that such Principal Term would create for the Club extending the Offer Sheet (i.e., no ‘poison pills’).”

That paragraph is Hutchinson’s most significant impact on NFL history. Had it not been inserted, many offseason transactions in the last decade could’ve had different outcomes.

The NFL would be much different with poison pill clauses

The Vikings and Seahawks set a dangerous precedent in 2006. Minnesota wrote up a cleverly worded offer that couldn’t be matched. Seattle’s was nakedly vengeful.

If contracts were allowed to continue to be written in that manner, it’s hard to imagine any player would ever receive the transition tag ever again. In 2014, the Jaguars signed the Browns’ transition-tagged center Alex Mack to a five-year, $42 million deal. Cleveland didn’t wait long to match the deal. But what if the Jaguars were allowed to add a clause that guaranteed Mack’s entire salary if he played more than five games in the state of Ohio?

In 2018, the Packers tried to pull the Bears’ transition-tagged cornerback Kyle Fuller out of Chicago with a four-year, $56 million deal. It was matched and Fuller earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last two seasons as a member of the Bears.

Restricted free agency would be a war zone too. Any tendered player could be signed away with an unmatchable offer sheet, assuming a team would accept losing a draft pick as part of the acquisition.

The Vikings and Seahawks opened Pandora’s box with their blatantly slanted contract offers. The NFL slammed that box shut as soon as it could. Hutchinson’s Hall of Fame career was never more influential than that.