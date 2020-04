The 2020 NFL mock draft database

While the majority of the sports world has grinded to a halt due to the spread of coronavirus, the NFL machine has raged on.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25 — albeit a modified one that won’t take place in Las Vegas. With the draft coming soon, experts are trying their best to predict how it’ll all shake out.

Almost everybody believes it’ll be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow who gets picked first by the Cincinnati Bengals. The vast majority think Washington will use the second pick to take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. Every pick after that is up in the air.

Here at SB Nation, we’re rounding up mock drafts from all over the internet, chewing them up, and spitting out the most popular results for each team. In a survey of 42 mock drafts, these are the results (this will be continually updated ahead of the draft):

1. Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow (97.6%)

Oregon QB Justin Herbert (2.4%)

2. Washington

Ohio State Edge Chase Young (83.3%)

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (11.9%)

Trade down (4.8%)

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah (54.8%)

Trade down (28.6%)

Ohio State Edge Chase Young (9.5%)

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (42.9%)

Oregon QB Justin Herbert (28.6%)

Trade up (14.3%)

Oregon QB Justin Herbert (45.2%)

Trade up (26.2%)

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (11.9%)

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons (35.7%)

Auburn DT Derrick Brown (31.0%)

Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah (14.3%)

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills (40.5%)

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (31.0%)

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (7.1%)

Auburn DT Derrick Brown (31.0%)

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw (28.6%)

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (7.1%)

Oregon QB Justin Herbert (7.1%)

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (31.0%)

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (23.8%)

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (16.7%)

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (21.4%)

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (14.3%)

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills (11.9%)

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III (11.9%)

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (11.9%)

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (38.1%)

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (33.3%)

Utah State QB Jordan Love (7.1%)

Florida CB CJ Henderson (7.1%)

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III (7.1%)

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (26.2%)

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (26.2%)

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III (23.8%)

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (33.3%)

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton (11.9%)

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs (11.9%)

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills (11.9%)

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III (40.5%)

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy (11.9%)

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb (11.9%)

Florida CB CJ Henderson (33.3%)

LSU Edge K’Lavon Chaisson (33.3%)

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw (14.3%)

LSU Edge K’Lavon Chaisson (31.0%)

Florida CB CJ Henderson (28.6%)

LSU CB Kristian Fulton (9.5%)

18. Miami Dolphins (via Steelers)

Houston OT Josh Jones (23.8%)

Alabama S Xavier McKinney (16.7%)

USC OT Austin Jackson (11.9%)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Bears)

LSU CB Kristian Fulton (14.3%)

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (9.5%)

Alabama S Xavier McKinney (9.5%)

LSU LB Patrick Queen (9.5%)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams)

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs (19.0%)

LSU CB Kristian Fulton (14.3%)

Alabama S Xavier McKinney (9.5%)

LSU WR Justin Jefferson (40.5%)

Clemson WR Tee Higgins (11.9%)

LSU LB Patrick Queen (9.5%)

Trade up (9.5%)

LSU LB Patrick Queen (26.2%)

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (23.8%)

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs (11.9%)

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Texans)

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift (28.6%)

Alabama S Xavier McKinney (21.4%)

Houston OT Josh Jones (11.9%)

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray (31.0%)

LSU LB Patrick Queen (19.0%)

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun (7.1%)

Penn State Edge Yetur Gross-Matos (7.1%)

Houston OT Josh Jones (14.3%)

Iowa Edge A.J. Epenesa (14.3%)

Penn State Edge Yetur Gross-Matos (9.5%)

Baylor WR Denzel Mims (14.3%)

LSU WR Justin Jefferson (11.9%)

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk (11.9%)

31. San Francisco 49ers

TCU DT Ross Blacklock (16.7%)

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs (14.3%)

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (7.1%)

Trade down (7.1%)

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift (14.3%)

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell (11.9%)

TCU CB Jeff Gladney (7.1%)

Michigan C Cesar Ruiz (7.1%)

Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene (7.1%)

Trade down (7.1%)

Mock drafts used:

Dan Kadar, SB Nation | Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune | Ryan Wilson, CBS | Chris Trapasso, CBS | Pete Prisco, CBS | Josh Edwards, CBS | Chad Reuter, NFL.com | Charley Casserly, NFL.com | Nate Davis, USA Today | Luke Easterling, Draft Wire | Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune | Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times | Todd McShay, ESPN | Mel Kiper, ESPN | Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com | Tom Fornelli, CBS | Joe Marino, The Draft Network | Jordan Reid, The Draft Network | Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports | Danny Kelly, The Ringer | Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus | Matt Miller, Bleacher Report | Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News | Peter Schrager, NFL.com | C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun | Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today | Josh Norris, Rotoworld | Evan Silva, EstablishTheRun | Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated | Charles Davis, NFL.com | Ben Raven, MLive | Carmen Vitali/Scott Smith, Buccaneers.com | Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press | Will Brinson, CBS | Sean Wagner-McGough, CBS | Henry McKenna, For The Win | Geoffrey Arnold, OregonLive | Mark Inabinett, AL.com | Tim Bielik, Cleveland Plains-Dealer | Clarence Hill, Fort Worth Star-Telegram | Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post | Mike Kaye, NJ.com