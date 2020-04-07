2020 SB Nation writers’ mock draft

The annual mock draft from SB Nation’s NFL writers kicks off now. Cincy Jungle is up first, and they made exactly the pick you’d expect for the Bengals at No. 1. You can find each pick updated here.
Apr 7, 2020, 9:00am EDT
April 7
Jeff Okudah is the perfect cornerback for the Lions
The third pick is where things get interesting in the SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft.
April 7
Chase Young can make Washington’s defensive line even scarier
The best player in the draft might not be the first pick.
April 7
The Bengals take exactly who you’d expect in our writers’ mock draft
The SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft is back, and it starts with Joe Burrow.