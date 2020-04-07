The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed their new 2020 jerseys Tuesday to usher in a new Tom Brady-led era and people won’t be making fun of these ones.

Let’s be honest, anything is better than the horrific calculator-style numbers and gaudy jerseys that have been rightfully mocked for years — but these are still really clean. The pewter, white, and red colorways all look good, and while these aren’t the most exciting jerseys in the league, it’s definitely a case of “less is more.”

I don’t trust myself when it comes to fashion and design, however. So, as always, I asked SB Nation senior designer Tyson Whiting to give his take on the Buccaneers’ new jerseys and how they differ from the old uniforms.

“Soooo. Ol’ Tom Brady moves in and y’all have to do whatever he wants huh? The new (old) jerseys feel as old as Brady. You would see something exactly like this on a high school football team. Nothing special at all. The colors feel a tad plain because the jersey overall doesn’t have much going on. I know people hated the old jerseys, but it had those nice orange accents that went really will with the red and charcoal. The old numbers were ... meh, but they were trying to feel modern and they just arguably took it too far. Something good was there, it just needed an extra round of revision. These numbers don’t go far enough. None of it goes far enough, just lacks personality. I’d like to see a little more play with shape on the jersey around the shoulders, maybe down the side. Perhaps even a little more orange? I would love to see the other directions their design team explored. This seems like a classic case of “I have two great options but here is half baked option three just for comparison” and management chose that one.”

Tyson didn’t like them nearly as much as I do. What do you think? Would you buy these if you were a fan?