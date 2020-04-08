There is no more fun team in the 2020 NFL Draft than the Miami Dolphins. Not only are their 14 picks the most in this draft, but the team also has six of the first 70 picks.

That includes three picks in the first round. That means we’re making Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider work overtime to make all his picks.

The first pick for the Dolphins comes at No. 5 overall. In a season where many thought the Dolphins would tank, they instead won their final two games of the season to finish 5-11. That took them out of contention for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. But the team still needs a quarterback, in addition to plenty of other positions.

Here’s what Nogle has in mind for his first of three picks:

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Nogle: This seems like the most consensus pick ever made, with nearly every mock draft out there having Tagovailoa to Miami, but it also makes the most sense. Could Miami try to trade up to select Burrow? Sure. Could they be worried about Tagovailoa’s injury history, passing on him and selecting someone with pick 18, 26, 39, or 56? Sure. But everything seems to say it is Tagovailoa to Miami.

Quarterback is not the biggest need for the Dolphins for 2020 — Ryan Fitzpatrick appears locked to be the starter for the season — but it is the biggest need for the future of the franchise. Miami looks to finally solve the post-Dan Marino quarterback issue with Tagovailoa.

Analysis: There is obviously an inherent risk in taking Tagovailoa. While he’s received nothing but positive news about his injury background right now, the greater worry is about his health going forward. Tagovailoa’s hip injury is only his most recent issue. You can’t help but be concerned about a player who has had surgery on both ankles due to sprains.

But if Tagovailoa ends up being healthy for more than one contract, the pick will be sensational. Tagovailoa has been consistently compared to Drew Brees — partially because he has average size. But more so because of his football IQ, leadership skills, and willingness to sling the ball. If Tagovailoa is healthy, he should be the franchise quarterback Miami needs. And if he isn’t, the Dolphins will still have two other first-round players and they can take another stab at quarterback in 2021.

