Here’s Tom Brady in a Bucs jersey and it’s actually good?

The first official look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey is here and it’s not as daunting as one thinks it would be, especially for someone who has spent their entire legendary career with one team. This doesn’t seem as odd as Patrick Ewing in an Orlando Magic jersey or Joe Montana in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

It helps that the Bucs opted to go back to their traditional uniforms. Having a future hall of fame quarterback sport the classic uniforms just makes them that much better. It beats the old uniforms that the Buccaneers had which had people comparing the jersey numbers to the numbers that stare at you from your alarm clock as soon as you wake up in the morning. These are pleasant.

He might have a DIY haircut in these photos, which is fine as long as he’s been staying at home. He’s had previously been working out at parks before being told that the place was closed, because having a 30,000-square-foot mansion just isn’t enough room somehow.

The tweet specifically mentioned that this is definitely not a jersey swap, and it’s good that they mentioned this. the best Tom Brady jersey swap has already been done by SB Nation. Just take a look at this art.