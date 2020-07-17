 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tony Romo’s kids learning to play football is the video we need

This is adorable.

By James Dator

Tony Romo is teaching his kids the family business, and it’s adorable.

This really shows the risks of a backyard football game, and the importance of telling a kid playing wide receiver that they need to tighten their abdominal muscles before taking a pass to the stomach.

Honestly, this is excellent though — and knowing how Romo seamlessly transitioned from being a player to the commentary booth I have no doubt he can do it with coaching too.

