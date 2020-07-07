Kansas City liquor store learned about the Patrick Mahomes extension before everyone else

In an era of social media, breaking news and flight tracking, we’re all clamoring to know about a team’s big signing before it happens. However, despite the endless resources at the disposal of NFL insiders, a liquor store employee who knew Patrick Mahomes signed his record-breaking contract extension with the Chiefs before anyone else did.

Katie Camlin, an employee of Plaza Liquor in Kansas City noticed a team employee stocking up on some of the good stuff for what appeared to be a celebration. By the timestamp this happened at 12:21 p.m., well before Adam Schefter’s tweet announcing the deal, which happened at 2:54 p.m.

Naturally, Camlin was proud of herself for scooping the biggest insider in the NFL.

Holy shit I beat Schefter hahaha — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) July 6, 2020

While the world was taking in the mammoth 10-year deal, Camlin was just thrilled to be playing NFL insider for a day. Honestly, connecting the dots like that was a pretty impressive feat a lot of people would have missed, and it’s that kind of awareness that led to the breaking news.

Best of all Schefter acknowledged he’d been scooped, and wanted to add Camlin to his list of NFL sources.

ALRIGHT EVERYONE ELSE GO HOME THIS IS THE COOLEST THING EVER @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Y985QVeLn7 — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) July 7, 2020

So keep an eye out the next time a team employee is buying a case load of high-end champagne. You might be poised to scoop everyone.