This might be a bit of an unusual NFL season, but there remains an ever-reliable constant: Cam Newton’s avant-garde fashion. Newton may have moved from Carolina to New England, but he’s bringing his major sense of style to Foxboro and turning heads.
We should, nay must, grade Newton’s looks with a critical eye. Everyone has fashion wins and missteps, and so we need to assign a subjective numerical scores to them in order to feel a little bit better about our inability to afford $5,000 loafers.
There’s just one problem: I’m a fashion idiot. I’ve been wearing vintage tees, flip flops and jeans since March and that isn’t changing any time soon. Thankfully, I do know someone who is up to date on styles and trends. Rebecca Jennings writes for The Goods over at Vox, where she follows fashion and consumer trends. This season Rebecca (an expert) and I (an idiot) will review each of Newton’s signature looks.
Week 1
Rebecca, fashion expert:
Cam’s cute lil’ loafers took the words right out of my mouth: BAM! This is mid-century supervillain, and I don’t hate it as much as I’d hate it on anybody else. The double-breasted blazer, fedora, and bow tie are obviously very old-fashioned, but the shocking yellow makes it feel like a modern dandy — which of course, is exactly who Cam is. I’m into this! He needs a better water bottle though.
8/10
James, fashion idiot:
As a husky gentleman I can never pull off yellow. I wish I could, but I feel like I always look like a school bus, or at best Big Bird when I try to pull it off. Cam totally makes this work though. I’m not a big fan of the loafers. I know it’s probably very hip, but it gives me too many “Emeril meets an airbrush painter at the boardwalk” kinda thing.
Honestly, Rebecca hits the nail on the head here — but I have to disagree with the water bottle. As someone who is constantly on the look for a good bottle, this looks like an excellent bespoke refreshment receptacle. Maybe there’s not even water in there? It adds a sense of mystery. Sure, I reckon it’s just water — but maybe it could just as easily be some artisanal miso soup to be gently sipped pre-game. Miso soup is great, so is this outfit.
9/10