It’s Week 2 in the NFL and honestly it’s flown by. There’s been so much to talk about with the return of football that it’s hard to believe we’re back at the weekend. Now it’s time to dive into the full slate of games and pick who we think will win and lose.

Toughest pick of the week: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland.

This is one of those cases where arguments could be made either way. The Browns are a decidedly bad football team, so are the Bengals — but Cincinnati is on the up swing with Joe Burrow under center. Meanwhile it’s impossible to know what to expect from Cleveland. This was a team who were considered to finally have turned the corner a couple of year ago, now they look terrible again. This is a total toss up.

Easiest pick of the week: Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Let’s face it, unless you’re an elite NFL team it’s going to be damn near impossible to beat Kansas City. This is a rebuilding year for the Charges, while the Chiefs are seemingly unstoppable. This doesn’t mean Los Angeles is bad, in fact they were decidedly okay in Week One, but that was against the Bengals — this is the Super Bowl champs. Lock this one in and don’t look back.

